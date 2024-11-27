Siena mattress drops to lowest price of the year! Get a queen for $379 this Black Friday

Siena Memory Foam mattress

Was from: $529

Now from: $189

Saving: up to $490 off at Siena

Summary: This 10" bed consists of four layers starting from a shift-resistant cover, a polyfoam stability foam layer, a gel-infused memory foam which wicks away heat, and a breathable polyester cover. While the brand rates it 6 out of 10 on the firmness scale, our testing panel for the Siena Memory Foam mattress review found it to be a lot harder, scoring 8-9 out of 10. The Siena, an all-foam mattress, will therefore, be a great choice if you prefer a firm bed, especially for back sleepers and stomach sleepers (for a plusher, more pressure relieving feel, check out the Zinus Original Green Tea below). A queen sized mattress now retails at just $379 which is a steal considering the original MSRP $769.

Benefits: 180-night sleep trial | 10-year warranty |Free shipping

Price history: We're used to seeing the Siena priced at $399 ($769 before) for a queen during the Siena mattress sales. However, the current Black Friday deal matches the lowest price we have seen all year. The last time we saw the Siena Memory Foam at 60% off was in March for Sleep Awareness Week. We don't know how much longer this deal will last, or when it'll come around again. So it's well worth taking advantage of.