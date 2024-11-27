Siena mattress drops to lowest price of the year! Get a queen for $379 this Black Friday
If you're looking for a budget mattress that's still high-quality, Siena is your mattress brand. And with its Black Friday sales already live, you can expect even lower prices on some great beds. Our favorite deal right now is a huge 60% off the Siena Memory Foam mattress, bringing a queen size down to $379 (was $769) which matches the lowest price of the year.
We rated the Siena Memory Foam as the top budget option in this year's best mattresses for all sleepers guide, thanks to its simple but effective 2-layer design that features a responsive gel foam layer for pressure relief and an 8" foundational foam stabilising layer. Its firm feel means it's a great choice for back and stomach sleepers, but side sleepers may want a little extra 'give'.
The Siena is already a cheap mattress, but with one of the best Black Friday mattress deals we've seen, a queen size is now under $400 — and you'll struggle to find such a good price for a queen elsewhere. Here's why you should take advantage of it.
Siena Memory Foam mattress
Was from: $529
Now from: $189
Saving: up to $490 off at Siena
Summary: This 10" bed consists of four layers starting from a shift-resistant cover, a polyfoam stability foam layer, a gel-infused memory foam which wicks away heat, and a breathable polyester cover. While the brand rates it 6 out of 10 on the firmness scale, our testing panel for the Siena Memory Foam mattress review found it to be a lot harder, scoring 8-9 out of 10. The Siena, an all-foam mattress, will therefore, be a great choice if you prefer a firm bed, especially for back sleepers and stomach sleepers (for a plusher, more pressure relieving feel, check out the Zinus Original Green Tea below). A queen sized mattress now retails at just $379 which is a steal considering the original MSRP $769.
Benefits: 180-night sleep trial | 10-year warranty |Free shipping
Price history: We're used to seeing the Siena priced at $399 ($769 before) for a queen during the Siena mattress sales. However, the current Black Friday deal matches the lowest price we have seen all year. The last time we saw the Siena Memory Foam at 60% off was in March for Sleep Awareness Week. We don't know how much longer this deal will last, or when it'll come around again. So it's well worth taking advantage of.
Looking for something else? Try this instead...
Zinus Original Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress: was from $399 from $199 at Zinus
Another fantastic budget mattress brand is Zinus, and the Zinus Original is a great choice if you're a side sleeper who loves cradling comfort and support. Our panel of testers for the Zinus Original Green Tea Memory Foam mattress review found the sink-in memory foam offered excellent pressure relief and performed well for motion isolation (so an ideal option if you have restless partners). In the current 50% off Black Friday sale, a queen is just $379 down from the original MSRP $599. You'll also get free shipping, a 10-year warranty and a 100-night trial.
