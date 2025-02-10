Shopping for a mattress this Presidents' Day? Why I recommend checking Amazon's deals first

We're gearing up for one of the biggest sales events of the year — Presidents' Day. Sales are popping up all over the internet, but if you're shopping for a new mattress, you'd be remiss not to check one of the top retailers for cheap products — Amazon. Right now, the strongest deal we've found is a queen Siena Essential mattress for $239 at Amazon (was $279.)



As well as stocking some of the best mattress brands for all sleepers, such as DreamCloud, Purple and Nectar, Amazon is still the land of the cheap and cheerful mattresses — and I've selected three beds that I'd buy ahead of the Presidents' Day mattress sales. Starting at just $99, these mattresses are excellent value options for guest rooms and growing children.

Amazon also has some fantastic deals on mattress toppers, giving you a chance to bring some extra comfort to your bed and extend the life of your mattress. The standout topper sale for me is a queen Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt memory foam mattress topper for $198.49 at Amazon (was $419.) That's over $40 cheaper than buying directly through Tempur-Pedic.

Read on for my top deals from Amazon, or check out today's best mattress sales for more mattress deals.

Today's top Amazon mattress deals

1. Siena Essential Memory Foam mattress: Twin $149 now from $127.13 at Amazon

Siena is a very reputable budget mattress maker, even taking the top spot in our best cheap mattress guide. The Essential is Siena's most affordable model, with a queen going for just $239 (was $279) at Amazon. If you buy directly from Siena you'll pay full price, so this Amazon deal is the strongest discount we're seeing on this mattress. The medium firm feeling of this mattress will suit most sleep positions but, at 8" tall, heavier bodies will require something with more support, like the Nectar Classic. Your purchase is covered by a 180-night trial and 10-year warranty.

2. FDW 8" Gel Memory Foam mattress: $159.99 now from $98.98 at Amazon

Like the Siena, this budget mattress stands at 8" tall. It features two inches of gel memory foam over six inches of high-density base support foam. While we haven't tested this model, we reckon the high-density foam will create a medium-firm feel, making it a good all-rounder for growing kids or occasional guest beds. Be warned, though, Amazon doesn't offer sleep trials with this mattress so buy at your own risk. But if you're looking for a quick cheap solution, this could be the one for you. A twin size is now 38% off, taking it under the $100 mark.

3. Litespace Hybrid mattress: $289 now from $199.99 at Amazon

This queen size mattress has a huge $90 reduction, offering a hybrid sleep experience for under $200. It stands at 12" tall and has six layers of supportive materials including a breathable cooling surface, comfort memory foam and supportive pocket springs. Unfortunately, it doesn't come with a sleep trial, so buy at your own risk.

Today's top mattress topper deals at Amazon

1. Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt memory foam mattress topper: $299 now from $171 at Amazon

The Tempur-Adapt is our best mattress topper right now, offering superior comfort and support. It can extend the life of your mattress and add a premium feel to any bed. The signature Tempur-material is renowned the world over for its pressure-relieving properties and also reduced motion transfer so its perfect for couples. Right now, you can find this item's cheapest price at Amazon which is more than $40 cheaper than buying directly from Tempur-Pedic in the Tempur-Pedic mattress sale. A queen size costs $198.49 (was $419), which is better than half price.