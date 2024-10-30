Save over $1,100 on Nolah's luxury mattress for back pain in early Black Friday sale

Luxury sleep brand Nolah has launched its early Black Friday sale with 35% off hybrid and memory foam mattresses in a box. While there are several great options in the sale, our favorite deal helps you save up to $1,119 on the Nolah Evolution at Nolah Sleep. This is the brand’s specialist mattress for back pain and a queen now costs $1,624 (was $2,499). You’ll also get two free pillows (worth $149), a lifetime warranty, and free shipping.

Choosing the best mattress for your body and any health issues affecting your physical comfort is key to good sleep. We rate the Evolution 15 for people with lower back pain thanks to its zoned lumbar region support and full body pressure relief.

And this is the cheapest price we’ve seen it sell for since Labor Day (a queen was then also priced $1,624), and beats the 29-32% discounts we’ve seen recently from Nolah Sleep. We doubt it will get any cheaper in this year’s Black Friday mattress deals too so now is a good time to buy.

Nolah Evolution mattress

Was from: $1,499

Now from: $974

Saving: up to $1,119 at Nolah Mattress summary: The Nolah Evolution takes a spot in our best mattress for back pain guide thanks to the Zoned AirFoam that redistributes body weight to relieve key pressure points, like the hips and shoulders. Individually wrapped Tri-Zone Coils also provide proper support and spine alignment, as well as a responsive surface that absorbs motion — making it a popular choice for couples, especially those with differing schedules. The Evolution comes in three different firmness levels to suit all sleepers and positions, and in our Nolah Evolution mattress review we tested the Luxury Firm mattress, which we rated as a 7/10 on the firmness scale. Our testers found it supportive for back and stomach sleepers, but noted that lighter weight side sleepers should opt for the plush option for extra comfort. Benefits: 120-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping Price history: A queen size Nolah Evolution is now on sale for $1,624 (was $2,499), with two free pillows. Monthly Nolah mattress deals usually offer 29-32% off so this 35% saving is the largest discount Nolah offers. We've seen it during every other major holiday sale this year and therefore doubt it will increase as we near Black Friday. So if you want to buy this top-rated mattress in a box, there's no need to wait.

What to look for in a mattress for back pain

People who experience back pain will greatly benefit from choosing the right mattress. With the right support and pressure relief, stress and tension on the lumbar will be reduced. Many of our top rated mattresses for back pain are hybrid, which means they are made from a combination of coils and foam. You'll find many top rated options in our best hybrid mattress guide.

The cradling comfort of memory foam, combined with the targeted and zoned support microcoils provide, create a mattress that keeps your spine aligned in different sleeping positions and takes pressure off your back.

The firmness of a mattress can also contribute to whether it will be good for back pain. Most experts recommend a firmer surface for better spine alignment, which reduces the risk of unnecessary strain on your back.