I slept on this Helix mattress and loved it — last chance to save 27% in extended Cyber Monday sales

I slept on one of my favorite mattresses for back and stomach sleepers earlier this year, and you can still save 27% on the Helix Dusk Luxe mattress with code TOMS27 at Helix in the extended Cyber Monday sale. A queen is now $1,732.54, reduced from $2,373.33, saving you over $600.

Our best mattress of 2024 hub rounds up the best bed for every sleep position and body type, but I think the Helix Dusk Luxe could rival every bed in that guide. It provides support for the entire body, but the plush cover keeps you perfectly cushioned.

This isn't the only Cyber Monday mattress deal sticking around (although it is, in my opinion, the best one). We don't expect any of these last minute deals to last for long, so make sure to shop now.

Helix Dusk Luxe mattress

Was from: $1,373.33

Now from: $1,002.54

Saving: up to $775 + free bedding bundle at Helix with code TOMS27 Summary: The Helix Dusk Luxe mattress is designed for those who lie on their back or front, and as a stomach sleeper, I really felt this mattress was made for me. It has impressive support from head-to-toe without a hugely firm feel — the quilted pillow-top provides soothing pressure relief at the touch points, but the springs underneath are sturdy across the mattress. It's currently number one in our best mattress for stomach sleepers guide, and our Helix Dusk Luxe mattress review testing panel described it as "one of the most comfortable mattresses we’ve ever tested". Hot sleepers might want to upgrade to the cooling GlacioTex cover, and if you're a side sleeper, consider the Helix Midnight Luxe (I'll explain why below). But from my experience, this is one of the best mattresses in a box available. Benefits: 100-night trial | 15-year warranty | Free shipping and returns Price history: You can still save 27% on the Helix Dusk Luxe mattress with code TOMS27, reducing a queen from $2,373.33 to $1,732.54. This extended Cyber Monday discount is set to end soon, at which point we expect things to revert to the evergreen 20% off Helix mattress sale. Right now you also get a free bedding bundle with your Lux mattress purchase but, again, we think this perk won't last for much longer.

Side sleeper? Try this...