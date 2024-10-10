Good cheap mattresses do exist — 3 I recommend buying in Amazon's extended Prime Day deals
This is your last chance to buy a top-rated cheap mattress deals to shop in the extended Prime Day sales
Prime Day may be over but I've noticed there are still some good Amazon mattress deals around. While you may have doubts about buying a cheap bed, I know that comfortable low-cost mattresses do exist on Amazon. Right now you can save 20% on the 8" Linenspa Memory Foam and Spring Hybrid Mattress, with a queen down from $239.99 to $191.99.
The Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress currently features in the best mattress 2024 guide, but there are plenty of other great cheap mattresses to buy, such as the Zinus Green Tea Luxe. That's why I've rounded up the top three budget beds to buy on Amazon today.
While these mattresses won't have all the fancy features found in more expensive mattresses, my round-up of deals will pack a lot of comfort and support into a small price tag. So, here are the three mattresses to take a look at in the extended Amazon Prime Day mattress sales.
1. Queen Linenspa 8 Inch Memory Foam and Spring Hybrid Mattress: was $239.99 now $199.99 at Amazon
You'll find this bed in both our best cheap mattress guide and our best hybrid mattress guide, thanks to its amazing low price. In our Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress review, we recommend it for lightweight stomach sleepers and growing kids and teens. While there aren't a lot of savings to be had on other sizes, this 20% discount on an 8" queen is great value.
2. Zinus Green Tea Luxe Mattress: was from $365 now from $212.40 at Amazon
The Green Tea Luxe is an upgrade from Zinus's original memory foam mattress (you can find out more about that model in our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress review), with its more advanced features offering more temperature regulation and pressure-relieving memory foam. Right now, a queen size is 40% off and reduced to $315.00 (was $525).
3. Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12 Inch Hybrid Mattress: was from $259.99 now from $216.69 at Amazon
Standing at 12 inches tall, this budget mattress should provide enough depth to support most adult sleepers. The mattress also has cooling gel-infused memory foam and a pillow top finish for a medium-firm feel. Right now, a queen has gone from $369.99 to $319.99, saving you $50.
Should you buy a mattress from Amazon?
We always reccomend buying a mattress directly from the brand's website, as it guarantees you all the important extras, such as sleep trials and warranties.
However, you can buy a mattress from Amazon if (1) the brand doesn't offer sleep trials anyway (which is the case with the Linenspa mattress above); (2) the model has been discontinued and is no longer sold directly by the brand (such as the Zinus Green Tea Luxe); (3) or the price is so low that it makes up for the fact that there are no sleep trials available.
