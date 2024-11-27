Hot sleepers! Get 35% off Nolah hybrid mattress in Black Friday sale — and save on BedJet cooling system

Nolah's huge Black Friday sale has arrived, and it's offering big savings for hot sleepers and those with back pain. Right now, you can save 35% on the Nolah Signature 12 Hybrid at Nolah and get an extra $150 off the already discounted BedJet Climate Comfort Sleep System. This brings the price of a queen down to $1,364 (was $2,099) which is an impressive discount.

Choosing the best mattress for your sleep needs means considering more than just price. And the Nolah Signature 12 Hybrid delivers across all of the important areas, like comfort, support, and pressure relief. The structure of the Nolah mattress makes it particularly comfortable for those that sleep hot, thanks to its copper-infused foam and breathable organic cotton.

We've been tracking all of the mattress deals, and for a specialist mattress like the Nolah Signature 12, we can confidently say that this is one of the best Black Friday mattress deals out there. Let's take a closer look at this mattress, and the optional BedJet add-on, to see if it's the right choice for you.

Nolah Signature 12 Hybrid mattress

Was from: $1,599

Now from: $1,039

Saving: Up to $1,190 at Nolah Mattress summary: Although it is the Nolah Evolution 15 that appears in our best mattresses for back pain guide, the Nolah Signature 12 is also a strong contender. The Signature Hybrid mattress excels at pressure relief and features zoned AirFoam ICE and individually-wrapped coils that align the spine and support the hips, making it a good choice for side sleepers battling back pain at night. This medium-firm mattress is also infused with heat-dissipating copper and made with organic cotton to provide a cool sleep surface that rivals that of our top-rated cooling mattresses. A queen size is now down to $1,364 (was $2,099) and you'll be gifted two fluffy pillows for extra comfort while you snooze. But if night sweats are really playing havoc with yours and your partner's sleep, we recommend you make the most of the current deal (below) on the BedJet Climate Comfort Sleep System. A 120-night sleep trial is included in the price of the Nolah 12, but if you're sure this is the mattress for you, you can remove this perk and save an extra $100. Benefits: 120-night sleep trial| Lifetime warranty | Free shipping Price history: Monthly Nolah mattress deals usually offer 29-32% off so this 35% saving is one of the best deals from the brand. With extra savings on the BedJet cooling system, now is the time to shop. If you don't want to bundle with the BedJet, you can get an extra $50 off mattress purchase with our Nolah mattress discount code TOMS50OFF.

