Hot sleepers! Get 35% off Nolah hybrid mattress in Black Friday sale — and save on BedJet cooling system
Save up to $1,537 on the Nolah Signature 12 Hybrid this Black Friday
Nolah's huge Black Friday sale has arrived, and it's offering big savings for hot sleepers and those with back pain. Right now, you can save 35% on the Nolah Signature 12 Hybrid at Nolah and get an extra $150 off the already discounted BedJet Climate Comfort Sleep System. This brings the price of a queen down to $1,364 (was $2,099) which is an impressive discount.
Choosing the best mattress for your sleep needs means considering more than just price. And the Nolah Signature 12 Hybrid delivers across all of the important areas, like comfort, support, and pressure relief. The structure of the Nolah mattress makes it particularly comfortable for those that sleep hot, thanks to its copper-infused foam and breathable organic cotton.
We've been tracking all of the mattress deals, and for a specialist mattress like the Nolah Signature 12, we can confidently say that this is one of the best Black Friday mattress deals out there. Let's take a closer look at this mattress, and the optional BedJet add-on, to see if it's the right choice for you.
Nolah Signature 12 Hybrid mattress
Was from: $1,599
Now from: $1,039
Saving: Up to $1,190 at Nolah
Mattress summary: Although it is the Nolah Evolution 15 that appears in our best mattresses for back pain guide, the Nolah Signature 12 is also a strong contender. The Signature Hybrid mattress excels at pressure relief and features zoned AirFoam ICE and individually-wrapped coils that align the spine and support the hips, making it a good choice for side sleepers battling back pain at night. This medium-firm mattress is also infused with heat-dissipating copper and made with organic cotton to provide a cool sleep surface that rivals that of our top-rated cooling mattresses. A queen size is now down to $1,364 (was $2,099) and you'll be gifted two fluffy pillows for extra comfort while you snooze. But if night sweats are really playing havoc with yours and your partner's sleep, we recommend you make the most of the current deal (below) on the BedJet Climate Comfort Sleep System. A 120-night sleep trial is included in the price of the Nolah 12, but if you're sure this is the mattress for you, you can remove this perk and save an extra $100.
Benefits: 120-night sleep trial| Lifetime warranty | Free shipping
Price history: Monthly Nolah mattress deals usually offer 29-32% off so this 35% saving is one of the best deals from the brand. With extra savings on the BedJet cooling system, now is the time to shop. If you don't want to bundle with the BedJet, you can get an extra $50 off mattress purchase with our Nolah mattress discount code TOMS50OFF.
BedJet 13 Climate Comfort Sleep System: from $599 $251.55 with mattress purchase at Nolah
The BedJet 13 Climate Comfort Sleep System is comparable to the industry-leading Eight Sleep pods (featured in our best smart beds guide) when it comes to hands-on temperature control. Fitting over your mattress and connected to a bedside hub, the BedJet system allows you to customize the temperature of your side of the bed via a wireless remote or free mobile app. It uses air-based cooling to wick away moisture and body heat. Alternatively, nighttime shiverers can use the heat mode for "straight out of the dryer" warmth and coziness. Couples who can't agree on a bedroom temperature can halt the sleep divorce with this deal. Nolah's general Black Friday sale reduces this cooling system to $387 (was $599), and you can take off an extra $150 if you purchase it alongside a Nolah mattress like the Signature 12 above. Though it is compatible with any mattress and bed frame if you'd prefer it to fit over your existing mattress. Note there is free shipping, free returns within 60 days and a 2-year warranty.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide with four years’ experience writing health features and news. She is particularly interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. At Tom’s Guide Eve is responsible for coverage and reviews of sleep tech and is our smart and cooling mattress specialist, focussing on brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number. She also covers general mattress reviews, seeks out the best deals to produce tried-and-tested buyer's guides for sleep accessories and enjoys writing in-depth features about sleep health. She has been involved in rigorous testing procedures for mattress reviews in our Sleep Studio and has interviewed experts including sleep doctors and psychologists. When not covering sleep at Tom's Guide, Eve enjoys writing about health and fitness, food and culture.