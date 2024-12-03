Forget Travel Tuesday – enjoy hotel comfort every day with these luxury mattress deals

Travel Tuesday sales might help you save on your next getaway, but why settle for a few days in a resort when you can enjoy luxurious hotel comfort every night with $400 off the Saatva Classic Mattress at Saatva. This five-star mattress is now only $1,695 for a queen size (was $2,095).

A good night's sleep can feel as restorative as a beach vacation and the best mattress for your sleep style will help you achieve this consistently. Hotels invest time and effort in getting their mattresses just right, and with these mattress sales, you can reap the rewards of that research from your own home.

And you don't just have to invest in a bed like a hotel mattress; many hotels sell their own mattresses – and with the last of the Cyber Monday mattress deals offering a rare chance to save, now is the perfect time to invest in a luxury mattress.

1. Saatva Classic Mattress: from $1,395 $995 at Saatva

The best luxury mattress we've slept on, the Saatva Classic impressed our sleep team with its exceptional support and dreamy pressure relief. It's available in multiple firmness levels (much like the Four Seasons mattress), so can suit every sleep style; the Luxury Firm we tested for our Saatva Classic Mattress review is the closest to the crowd-pleasing feel of a hotel bed. $400 off is the best Saatva mattress sale we see on the Classic, with a queen only $1,695 (was $2,095). The mattress comes with free white glove delivery, allowing you to sit back and relax as the work is done for you. And with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty, we expect the Classic to last long after your vacation memories have faded.

2. Westin Heavenly Bed mattress: from $1,645 $1,51.50 at Westin Store

The Westin Heavenly Bed was created after a rigorous research, design and testing process. This is the Westin Heavenly Bed 2.0, a recently launched upgrade that features a plush pillow-top paired with spring support and innovative cooling fabric woven with silver fibers. In the 30% off sale, the Westin Heavenly Bed Mattress is one of the most affordable hotel mattresses available, with a queen now $1,746.50 (was $2,495). The benefits can't compare to the Saatva (just a 10-year warranty) but that's not unusual for a hotel shop.

3. Ritz-Carlton Bed Mattress: from $2,390 $1,912 at Ritz-Carlton Shops

Created by luxury bed brand Stearn's & Foster, the Ritz-Carlton Mattress has an advanced cooling design to maintain the neutral temperature you can expect in any good hotel room. Combining a plush quilted top with a spring base, we expect the Ritz-Carlton Mattress to have a medium-firm feel to please most sleep styles. It's an investment mattress even in the 20% off sale – a queen is $2,752 (was $3,440) – but Ritz-Carlton promises a mattress that embodies a "luxurious approach to living and precise attention to details".

What is Travel Tuesday?

Travel Tuesday is the day after Cyber Monday (which is the Monday following Black Friday, which is the day after Thanksgiving) and it's when many travel companies release deals on vacations. We think the best way to refresh and rejuvenate is with a good night's sleep – hence, the luxury mattress deals above.

But if you are looking to book a trip, have you considered sleep tourism? These specialist vacations are all about catching some quality zzz's and they're becoming increasingly popular, with luxury hotel chains such as the Ritz-Carlton and the Hilton even offering customized sleep experiences.

And before you head off on your travels, take a look at our guide 'how to avoid bringing bed bugs home with you'. These quick tips can prevent you from picking up the most unwanted souvenir, keeping your new mattress in sparkling condition.