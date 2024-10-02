Forget Prime Day — this Beautyrest luxury mattress deal is too good to miss

Beautyrest is one of the most popular sleep brands in America, and if you've been holding out for a good sale from the brand, you're in luck. From today you can save up to $600 on the Beautyrest Black Hybrid at Beautyrest when you also purchase an adjustable bed. This hotel-quality mattress provides full body contoured support, and a queen is reduced to $1,999 (was $2,199).

When choosing the best mattress for your body and sleep style, it's important to think about the feel and how that will affect your support and comfort. The Beautyrest Black Hybrid is a great pick for this as it comes in three firmness levels and with a range of custom features, you can tailor the feel to meet your needs.

Beautyrest doesn't have regular monthly mattress sales, so we recommend taking advantage of this deal while it lasts. Have a smaller budget? The Beautyrest Thermagel Topper costs $67.95 for a king at Amazon in today's early Amazon Prime Day mattress deals.

Beautyrest Black Hybrid mattress

Was from: $2,049

Now from: $1,849

Saving: up to $600 when you buy an adjustable base at Beautyrest Summary: Beautyrest is known for crafting luxury beds on a par with leading hotel mattresses. The Beautyrest Black Hybrid uses an advanced nano coil system to provide tailored support across the body, with the small coils able to cradle every inch of the lumbar system. Want even more luxury? Beautyrest offers the Black Hybrid in four different series', with each upgrade adding more support and cushioning (plus a few hundred dollars to the price tag). You can also pick your feel from Plush, Medium, and Firm, although keep in mind that each feel isn't available for every single series. For more choice, see our guide to this year's best hybrid mattresses. Price history: There's rarely a big Beautyrest mattress sale outside the major holidays, so with this year's Black Friday mattress deals still a few weeks away, we're excited to see a deal pop up now. There's up to $300 off just the Beautyrest Black Hybrid, and up to $600 off if you buy a base alongside your mattress. This isn't as large a saving as the Labor Day discount, but it's still a good offer from a brand that typically stays quiet at sale season. And you can also save 50% on any two pillows when buying a mattress. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free mattress installation and old bed removal

Beautyrest Black vs Black Hybrid Mattress

The Beautyrest Black and Beautyrest Black Hybrid mattress are, confusingly, both hybrid mattresses from Beautyrest. The Black Hybrid features more support overall, with nano coils in the central third of the mattress responding to every curve of your body. The Beautyrest Black also features upgraded plant-based cooling technology, to help hot sleepers enjoy more comfortable nights.