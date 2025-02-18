Cooling mattresses aren't just for summer — here are 3 top-rated cooling beds to shop in the Presidents' Day sales

We're still a good way off the season of bedroom fans and constant clamminess, but for many sleepers, night sweats and hot flushes don't take any time off. This is where mattresses with specialized cooling technology can become real sleep savers. And with deals like 30% off the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe mattress at Brooklyn Bedding, it's a great time to invest.

This year's best mattresses for all sleep needs and budgets have some degree of temperature regulation. But if running hot is keeping you awake at night, look for one of the best cooling mattresses instead. Fortunately, we're seeing Black Friday-worthy discounts hit many of our favorite cooling mattresses in this year's Presidents' Day mattress sales. Below are the top cooling mattress deals to snap up now and why we're so impressed with them...

1. Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling Mattress: was from $999 now from $699.30 at Brooklyn Bedding

After testing this mattress for our Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe review, we rate it as the best cooling mattress for back pain. It has a mixture of cooling technology including a GlacioTex cover and cooling fibers, which absorb excess body heat. Plus, there's an open cell coil layer to enhance airflow, keeping your sleep surface cool and comfortable. Like our #1 mattress of the year, the Saatva Classic, the Aurora Luxe comes in three different firmness levels to suit different sleep styles and cushioning preferences, and there's the option to upgrade to a Cloud Pillow Top for even more pressure relief. Evergreen Brooklyn Bedding mattress sales usually knock at least 25% off this cooling mattress, but that's increased to 30% for Presidents' Day. This brings the Aurora Luxe back down to its lowest price, which we last saw around Black Friday. A queen is now $1,305.50 (was $1,865) and a lifetime warranty and free shipping are included.

2. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ProBreeze Mattress: was from $4,099 now from $3,799 at Tempur-Pedic

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ProBreeze is the top mattress for hot sleepers looking for luxury. It has a removable machine-washable cover that's cool-to-touch, humidity-busting materials, and a layer of 1,000 individually wrapped coils to boost breathability. Alongside temperature regulation, this mattress also excels when it comes to pressure relief thanks to Tempur-Pedic's patented NASA-developed Tempur Material which contours and cushions your muscles and joints. Granted, this means it comes with a steep price, but this Tempur-Pedic mattress sale is knocking $300 off, making it a bit more affordable. A queen size is now $4,299 (was $4,599), which is the best price we've seen on this premium cooling bed since Black Friday. Plus you get free White Glove delivery, a 90-night sleep trial, and decade-long warranty. If you need new sheets and pillows, use code 300FREE for $300 worth of free accessories. (Add qualifying items to your cart, then apply the coupon.)