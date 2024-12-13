Buy now and sleep on it by Christmas — 3 luxury mattresses with ultra-fast shipping

The holiday rush is upon us. But if you're looking for a brand new mattress to see you through a cozy winter, it's not too late. In fact, many luxury mattresses offer super speedy shipping, meaning you can get them delivered (for free) within just a few days. On top of this, there's some holiday sales hanging around like 25% off the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe at Brooklyn Bedding, which includes free fast shipping, promising delivery in just 3-5 business days.

Like our top picks in this year's best mattresses for all sleepers, these luxury beds guarantee premium comfort and support. As premium models, these beds are made from high-quality materials with multiple layers, offering excellent motion isolation, cradling pressure relief and even added plushness with pillow-top layers.

While it's a busy time of year and brands can’t always guarantee fast delivery, these top rated luxury mattresses promise speedy shipping in just 2-5 days, so we think you're safe to order now and get your new bed before Christmas. But act quickly, time is running out!

1. Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe mattress: from $1,199 from $899.25 at Brooklyn

The Aurora Hybrid is one of our top picks in our best luxury mattress guide. It is also known for its excellent cooling properties thanks to the GlacioTex cover and the dynamic cooling foam making it a perfect pick for hot sleepers. You also have the option to choose from three firmness levels depending on your sleeping style and preferences. While our tester found it to be comfortable in all sleeping positions (read our full review on the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Lux mattress for more details), it did not score high in terms of motion isolation which makes it a poor choice for couples and light sleepers. You can now enjoy a limited time holiday sale at 25% off dropping the price of a queen from $2,265 to $1,698.75. Other benefits include a 120-night sleep trial and 10-year warranty. Shipping: The brand offers to ship the mattress free of cost, in 3 to 5 business days once you place your order, so order quick to enjoy on Christmas day.

2. DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: from $1,130 from $419 at DreamCloud

This is the most affordable bed in our luxury mattress guide and is recommended specially for back and stomach sleepers. It offers adaptive support, good pressure relief and is crafted to maintain body alignment all through the night without any sink-in feeling. The 14-inch mattress has seven layers of coils and foams designed to provide cushioning and contouring and has a soft breathable cashmere blend cover to top it all off. Unlike the Aurora, the DreamCloud Hybrid features strong motion isolation and good edge support which means this is an ideal alternative for couples (read our full DreamCloud mattress review for more details). There is an evergreen 50% off DreamCloud mattress sale which reduces the price of a queen hybrid bed from $1,613 to $665, a really affordable rate for a luxury bed. Other benefits include a 365-night sleep trial and lifetime warranty. Shipping: A DreamCloud Hybrid will be shipped in 1 to 2 business days, free of cost, once the order is placed. That is incredibly speedy, making it a great choice for a last minute luxury treat.