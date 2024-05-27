At $160.99 the Lucid Memory Foam Mattress is one of the cheapest beds in a box in today’s Memorial Day sales - but is worth it?

You can find some excellent deals in the Memorial Day mattress sales, but they rarely come much cheaper than this. The Lucid Memory Foam Mattress is down to just $160.99 at Lucid – but is this Memorial Day deal as good as it sounds? Or is this cheap bed not worth the money.

Lucid Mattress is one of the best mattress brands if you're looking for an inexpensive bed. Measuring 10-inches tall and with three firmness levels to choose from, the Lucid Memory Foam Mattress offers some surprising benefits for a budget buy. However, it's unlikely to deliver the long-term durability and support of a higher quality bed. I recommend it for short-term sleeping, or for use in a guest room.

If you're looking to make a mega saving, this Memorial Day mattress sale is one of the best deals out there. Let's explore why I recommend this Lucid mattress deal (and everything else you need to know about budget beds).

Lucid Memory Foam Mattress

Was: from $229.99

Now: from $160.99

Saving: up to $141 at Lucid Summary: The Lucid Memory Foam Mattress is a budget-friendly bed-in-a-box even at full price, so in this 30% off sale, you can nab a real bargain. But what will you be getting for the price? At 10-inches tall, the Lucid Memory Foam Mattress is deep enough to support adult sleepers, while the three firmness levels ensure this budget bed will suit a wide range of sleep positions. A layer of bamboo charcoal foam and gel foam should help keep temperatures even during the night, but as a cheaper all-foam bed, we expect some heat retention – it might not be ideal for hot sleepers. The Lucid Memory Foam Mattress is a good buy for its price tag, but it won't deliver the durability of a premium (or even mid-range) bed. But if you want a mattress for a guest room or for short-term use, this is a great choice. Price history: Lucid tends to deal in flash sales, and unlike some sleep brands, these sales really are over-and-done before you know it. 30% off is one of the biggest discounts Lucid offers, taking a queen Memory Foam Mattress to just $244.99 (was $349.99). I don't think this deal will last long and as some sizes are already sold out, you need to act fast. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

Are cheap mattresses worth it?

A cheap mattress can offer you comfortable sleep and support, but be aware that they tend to suffer from durability issues. Budget beds are best for short term use – particularly good if you're decorating a guest room – and children / teenagers.

However, if you are shopping on a budget, that doesn't mean you have to pick a bad bed. It's important to factor in your sleep style when making your choice, and a decent trial period or warranty can ensure you don't make a costly error.

Our guides to the best cheap mattresses and the best mattresses-in-a-box can help you find affordable beds that actually do deliver bang for your buck. Otherwise, make the most of the Memorial Day sales, where you can save big on your favorite sleep brands.