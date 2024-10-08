7 products to buy in today's Amazon's Prime Day deals if you want better sleep but not a new mattress

The October Prime Day sale event is here, and we’re seeing huge discounts on top-rated mattresses from some of our favorite brands. But if you’re looking for a quicker (and cheaper) way to improve your sleep than buying a brand new mattress, we’ve rounded up 7 of the strongest bedding and sleep product sales.



We’re seeing huge discounts from premium brands such as Tempur-Pedic, Beautyrest, Serta and more, with products ranging from weighted blankets, luxury sheets sets and sumptuous pillows. Of course, if you are shopping for a new bed this Prime Day, our best mattress guide contains options for all sleep styles and budgets.

Better still, several brands featured in our guide have discounted their top-selling beds in today’s Amazon Prime Day mattress deals .



But if you’re looking to give your sleep a quick-fix without buying a new bed, here’s our top 7 Amazon Prime Day bedding deals to shop today.

1. Linenspa Down Alternative comforter and duvet insert was from $29.99 now $23.93 at Amazon

This Linenspa Down Alternative comforter is a great option for those looking for an hypoallergenic duvet. Made from polyester and microfiber 300gsm down alternative fill, this lightweight plush comforter can also be easily converted into a duvet insert with the 8 built-in corner and side loops. The box-stitched design keeps it fluffy for long without the risk of clumping or losing shape. This Amazon Prime Day deal means you can buy a queen size white comforter that is now available at 20% off down from $29.99.

2. Serta Memory Foam Mattress Topper was from $94.9 now from $70.42 at Amazon

The best mattress toppers have the ability to transform your sleep, and this Serta 100% memory foam topper is no different. It’s perfect for those seeking cradling support and body-conforming comfort. It's also cooling, thanks to the infused gel also ensures breathability and coolness all throughout the night. The queen size 3 inch option is now 26% off down from $94.99.

3. UGG Reversible Throw Blanket was from $98 now from $46 at Amazon

This is a reversible oversized throw blanket which is thick enough to cozy up on chilly nights but is also lightweight. The polyester used in the product is Oeko-Tex certified to be free of any harmful substances and is also skin-friendly. The blanket is machine washable and is available in a range of muted colors to suit your home style. The white variant of the blanket which measures 70-inch x 50-inche is now available at 56% down from $98.

4. Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Symphony Pillow was from $119 now from $68 at Amazon

Tempur-Pedic is the brand behind some of the best pillows, so you know you're in safe hand with their Memory Foam Symphony pillow. It's a medium-soft pillow is designed to be dual-sided to suit all sleepers. The gently arched side is ideal for back sleepers who need extra support while the traditional side is more for stomach and side sleepers. The pressure-relieving foam not only supports your head, shoulders and neck but also is ultra-adaptive to your sleeping position. It comes encased in a 100% polyester fabric which is both hypoallergenic and machine-washable. The standard pillow available in white is now at a 43% off, down from $119.

5. Beautyrest Ogee Printed Electric Blanket was from $40.99 now from $29.62 at Amazon

Made from 100% polyester fabric, this plush blanket has three settings delivering temperatures ranging from 85 to 105 Fahrenheit. The product is UL certified and crafted to not emit any EMF radiation. It comes with an automatic 2 hour shut off feature to ensure safety. One oversized heated throw which also has a 5-year warranty measures 60-inch x 70-inch and comes with a 6ft power controller and a 3ft cord controller. The aqua blue variant of the blanket is now available at 26% off down from $40.99.

6. Bedsure Bedsheet set was from $30.75 now $16.99 at Amazon

This is a premium polyester microfiber brushed set of a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillow covers. The fabric is soft to touch, breathable and is Oeko-Tex certified to be safe and skin-friendly. The plain weave upholds the sturdiness and makes these sheets durable, preventing wrinkles and shrinking. A queen size dark gray variant of the set is available at flat 46% off, down from $30.75.

7. Lucid Lavender Memory Foam Mattress Topper was from $45.99 now $36.88 at Amazon

The best memory foam mattress toppers offer top-tier body contouring at a fraction of the price of a new mattress. This uniquely designed Lucid mattress topper has five comfort zones for targeted pressure relief. It is infused with lavender gel creating a soothing atmosphere for calm and uninterrupted sleep. The plush memory foam which is Certipur- US certified, provides contouring according to your body position and has a ventilated design promoting airflow, keeping you cool and fresh during sleep. With a three-year warranty, the mattress topper is delivered compressed in a box which takes about 24 to 48 hours to fully expand. A twin XL size of the topper is now available at 20% off, down from $45.99

Is Amazon Prime Day Deal a good time to buy bedding?

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest sales events of the year, where we see hundreds of deals across mattresses, mattress toppers and bedding accessories. This sale event in particular is an excellent time to snap up premium sheets, pillows and weighted blankets at a heavily discounted price.