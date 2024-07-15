3 top-rated mattresses I'd buy in today's Amazon deals and not wait for Prime Day

Many recognisable and top-rated mattress brands are now selling their beds via Amazon, and prices are beginning to fall ahead of Prime Day 2024. Leesa, Linenspa and Tempur-Pedic are just three brands that are selling their beds via the online retail giant, and their the best deals are already live.

As a sleep writer, part of my job is to test and review the year's best mattresses, as well as track their prices. While the official Prime Day deals are yet to drop (Prime Day is on July 16th), we're starting to see significant price drops on some top-rated beds.

Right now, you can buy a queen size Leesa Original Hybrid for just $974 (was $1,499 at Leesa), or a queen size Linenspa Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid for under $200. Amazon sales differ from regular sale events, with both discounts and stock levels constantly fluctuating. These are the three top-rated mattresses I'd buy in today's Amazon deals - get them before they're gone.

1. Linenspa 10” Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress: Was from $179.99 now $137.09 at Amazon

There's up to 29% off the Linenspa Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid mattress at Amazon for Prime members. That brings the price of a queen down to $197.94 from $219.99. The Linenspa Memory Foam mattress features in several of our buying guides, including the best Amazon mattress , thanks to its simple blend of affordability and comfort. Crafted from CertiPUR-US certified foam for light pressure relief and coils for support, the Linenspa delivers decent comfort at a fraction of the price of most hybrids. But even when you buy one of the year’s best cheap mattresses, certain concessions will need to be made. In this case, it’s the edge support. During our Linenspa Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress review, we felt that the edges could have been sturdier. However, if you’re looking for decent hybrid at an ultra low price, this is one of the best early Prime Day deals so far.

2. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress: Was from $1,699 now $1,189.30 at Amazon

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud is the brand's entry level mattress, aimed specifically at side sleepers with hip pain. Right now there's a considerable 30% off the Tempur-Cloud in an impressive Amazon sale, which brings the price of a queen down to $1,399.30 from $1,999. During our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress review, we didn't feel that this bed was supportive enough for heavier bodies or for those prone to sleeping hot.. However, if you're after a comfortable medium feel mattress with contouring to reduce painful pressure points, this could be it. It's not clear from the listing whether Amazon will honour Tempur-Pedic's benefits, which include a 90 day sleep trial, free shipping and 10 year warranty.

3. Leesa Original Hybrid: Was from $1,049 now $889.06 at Amazon

Amazon mattress sales tend to differ from size to size. A twin Leesa Original Hybrid is currently $889.06 from $1,049 - which is just over $100 more expensive than if you bought directly from Leesa. However, a queen is currently down to an impressive $974.25 from $1,499, thanks to a 25% off early Prime Deal and lower MSRP - that's well worth taking advantage of. During our Leesa Original Hybrid mattress review, we felt that it provided excellent support for side sleepers and reliable temperature regulation. However, our lead tester thought that the edge support could be better. Still, if that's not a deal-breaker for you, this is an excellent mattress at and excellent price.

How to return a mattress to Amazon

When you buy a mattress from Amazon, it's always worth finding out what their sleep trial, warranty period and returns policy is, as this often differs to when you buy directly from a brand. Our guide to returning a mattress to Amazon stipulates that you have between 30-100 days to return an unopened mattress in its original packaging, as per their third party seller terms.

For mattresses that have been opened, these can't be returned to Amazon but you will receive a refund if there is a fault or it's not quite right (provided it's within the 30-100 day return window). However, buying from Amazon doesn't always mean you forgo the benefits of the mattress brand (DreamCloud still honours theirs), so it's better to check beforehand. If you're unsure, head to Amazon's return center.