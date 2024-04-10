You don't need the gym to build upper body muscle — just these 5 moves and a pair of dumbbells

On the hunt for an upper body workout that targets more than just your arms and shoulders? We've found a strength-based routine designed to target the entire upper body including the muscles in your back, arms, chest and shoulders. All you'll need is a pair of the best adjustable dumbbells to get going.

We suggest using adjustable dumbbells as the weight can easily be amended as you move through the workout. Some of the upper body exercises are more challenging than others, for example, the isolation exercises will put the demand of the movement on one muscle. So, it's likely you will appreciate the option to move down weight size to effectively complete each move.

However, if you're using this routine at a gym or you own your own selection of dumbbells then you can simply select a few weight sizes to work with for this upper body pump.

You can view video demonstrations of each exercise below performed by fitness trainer, Angie Ward, the fitness trainer behind this five move routine. If you're new to training with weights, don't hesitate to seek help from a professional trainer who will be able to offer helpful pointers on form and safety while exercising with weights.

What is the 5-move upper body workout?

There are five exercises to work through and it's up to you how you want to structure the routine.

You might like to format the moves into a High Intensity Resistance Training (HIRT) routine. A HIRT workout involves completing intense intervals of exercises with weights followed by shorter rest periods. This will place a greater focus on burning fat and improving overall endurance.

Alternatively, if you're more interested in building muscle then you should consider working with sets and reps. Working with a rep range of anything between 8-12 is a good starting point and aiming to complete at least three sets will give you a solid workout.

There is a list of the exercises below, followed by Ward's demonstrations.

Dumbbell reverse fly and curl

Dumbbell palms in press

Dumbbell curl and press

Dumbbell skull crusher

Dumbbell see saw row

Can you get a good upper body pump just with some dumbbells and no other equipment? Yes, you certainly can.

As the range of exercises above hopefully demonstrates, you can add a lot of variety to your strength training with this style of weight. With the ability to add resistance into a variety of moves such as presses, curls and rows, dumbbells will assist in developing muscle in the chest, shoulders, back and arms.

Is it worth devoting a whole workout to your upper body? Yes, again. While full-body workouts are a great way to work out more efficiently, allocating set workouts in your fitness regime to just focusing on the upper body is worthwhile.

Maintaining a strong upper body can contribute to better posture, joint stability, and help to prevent injury. Plus, a well trained upper body can improve performance in other forms of exercise such as sports or hobbies that require throwing, lifting, or pushing movements.

However, although dumbbells alone can be sufficient for building muscle, incorporating other equipment such as some of the best resistance bands can provide additional variety and challenge to your workouts. Resistance bands can add variable tension throughout the range of motion, stimulating muscles in new ways.

If you'd like to continue making strength gains, it's a good idea to look beyond completing the same workout over and over again, no matter how much you enjoy it. You'll find some alternative workouts to try below.