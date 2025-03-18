Squats or walking? This research reveals which is better for lowering your blood sugar

This exercise is best when it comes to keeping your blood sugar levels in check

A photo of two older people heading out for exercise
If you’ve been told you need to keep your blood sugar levels in check, then exercise — paired with a healthy diet — is one of the best places to start.

As a fitness editor, I always say that the best exercise for you is the exercise you don’t mind doing — sometimes finding the motivation to slip on your running shoes and head out of the door is half the battle.

That said, if you’re wondering whether to focus on walking workouts or strength training to improve your blood sugar levels, you’ve come to the right place. New research has compared the benefits of squats to walking workouts, and the results might surprise you.

a photo of two women walking in sports bras

Squats or walking? The study

A new study, published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports compared different forms of exercise to see which was best when it came to blood sugar regulation.

Participants were split into four different groups:

  • Group one (referred to as ONE in the study): went for one, 30-minute walk per day
  • Group two (SIT): sat, un-interrupted for 8.5 hours per day
  • Group three (WALK): went for a three-minute walk every 45 minutes
  • Group four (SQUAT): did 10 squats every 45 minutes

Researchers found that both the WALK and SQUAT groups experienced a 21% reduction in blood sugar spikes, compared to the SIT group, who did nothing.

Interestingly, the WALK and SQUAT group also had double the benefits of the group who went for one walk per day.

Researchers concluded that short, frequent bouts of exercise are best when it comes to lowering blood sugar levels, which in turn lowers your risk of health complications like diabetes. Squats, however, were the most effective, with just 10 reps being enough, as they required more muscle activation than walking.

Man performing bodyweight squat outside by the ocean during outdoor workout

Why are squats so good for the body?

To complete a squat with perfect form, your body has to use lactate, or lactic acid.

Lactic acid is a chemical your body produces when your cells break down carbohydrates for energy. While lactic acid itself doesn’t lower blood sugar, it signals your muscle cells to increase glucose uptake. Glucose is a type of sugar and the lowering of blood glucose levels can remain for 48 hours after exercise.

When performing a squat, you activate the glutes, quads, calves, hamstrings, and core. Adding squats to your workout can help boost your exercise performance, decrease your risk of injury, and strengthen your core.

What are you waiting for? Time to stand up and do those ten squats!

