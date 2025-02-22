No time for the gym? Strengthen your entire body with this 35-minute dumbbell workout instead

Whether you’re tight on time, low on motivation, or unable to get to the gym, you don’t need hours or lots of large machines to help you hit your fitness goals.

Instead, try this 35-minute workout devised by YouTube trainers TIFFxDAN, which can be done at home and help you tone your entire body.

Using just body weight and a pair of dumbbells, the duo has created a no-jumping, apartment-friendly full-body session to help you build strength, raise your heart rate and boost your metabolism.

If that sounds like your kind of workout, discover how to do the weighted session below. Or, if you’re in the market for a pair of weights, check out our guide to the best adjustable dumbbells, which combine several weights and can be made heavier as your strength increases.

Watch TIFFXDAN’s 35-minute dumbbell workout:

35 Min Full Body Dumbbell Workout at Home | Torch Calories Fast! - YouTube Watch On

The workout starts with a short warm-up to get your muscles warm and raise your heart rate, split into six intervals with 30 seconds of work and minimal rest. You’ll work through compound exercises like squats, dead bugs, bird dogs and shoulder taps.

The main workout features three full-body circuits, each with five intervals, which you’ll complete twice. You’ll work for 40 seconds, then take 20 seconds of rest. The first circuit includes exercises such as alternating shoulder presses and bent-over rows.

Circuits two and three follow the same format using different exercises, like dumbbell deadlifts and side plank dips. Once you’ve completed the circuits, you can enjoy a three-minute cooldown.

The trainers tend to superset most of their exercises, which means you’ll perform two moves back-to-back with little rest in between. For example, in circuit three, you’ll complete a sumo squat to a high pull or push-up to a suitcase squat.

According to a 2024 early-stage research study, including supersets in your training can help you complete your session in 36% less time compared with traditional set training. “In conclusion, supersets appear to be a time-efficient alternative for eliciting muscular adaptations in a resistance-trained population,” researchers concluded.