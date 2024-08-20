L.L. Bean’s massive end-of-season sale is here — 7 deals I’d buy starting at $17
Take up to 66% off high-tech outdoor apparel and summer staples
Pro tip: L.L. Bean's end-of-season sale is the best time of the year to score deep discounts on the brand's most technical and fashionable apparel, from summertime staples to high-end outer layers suitable for mountain climbers and keyboard warriors alike.
Merino wool hiking socks are just $16 and L.L. Bean's Unshrinkable Tee is marked down to $19. On the higher end, the brand's best-selling women's rain jacket is reduced to $79 from $99 and men's windbreakers are just $49. Find details on these deals and more below.
L.L. Bean end-of-season sale: links
- L.L. Bean Katahdin Hiker Socks (unisex): was $19 now $16
- L.L. Bean Unshrinkable Tee (men's): was $24 now $19
- L.L. Bean 3-Season Bomber Jacket (women's): was $89 now $29
- L.L. Bean Mountain Fleece Half-Zip (men's): was $69 now $34
- L.L. Bean Waterproof Windbreaker Jacket (men's): was $79 now $49
- L.L. Bean Classic Fleece Pullover (unisex): was $69 now $54
- L.L. Bean Trail Model Rain Jacket (women's): was $99 now $79
L.L. Bean end-of-season sale: best deals
L.L. Bean Katahdin Hiker Socks (unisex): was $19 now $16
Quality hiking socks never go out of style, especially when they're as funky-fresh as this pair. Available in four fun designs, these socks are built for warmth and breathability boasting a mix of 57% Merino wool, 41% nylon and 2% spandex.
L.L. Bean Unshrinkable Tee (men's): was $24 now $19
I bet even Rick Moranis can't shrink this tee. Save 20% off this long-lasting wardrobe workhorse in lovely Mist Blue. It won't stretch, shrink or pill, no matter how many wash cycles you run it through.
L.L. Bean 3-Season Bomber Jacket (women's): was $89 now $29
The best deal of the bunch comes with one caveat, size options are limited to x-small and xx-small. Still, I couldn't help but include such a classic yet chic bomber. Fleece-lined and water resistant, it's a lot of jacket for $29.
L.L. Bean Mountain Fleece Half-Zip (men's): was $69 now $34
Men can take 50% off L.L. Bean's functional and comfy Mountain Fleece in a half-zip. This do-it-all mid-layer is outrageously soft, stretchy and breathable, making it a solid activewear option for hikes or early morning jogs... but also lounging on the couch.
L.L. Bean Waterproof Windbreaker Jacket (men's): was $79 now $49
There are few articles of clothing I adore more than a snazzy packable windbreaker, especially a high-quality waterproof option like this one. Relatively lightweight and easy to stuff in a small bag, it's meant to be there when you need it most, whether hiking in the forest or cruising the city streets.
L.L. Bean Classic Fleece Pullover (unisex): was $69 now $54
You really can't get more OG L.L. Bean than this simple yet sophisticated Classic Fleece Pullover. With lowkey blue accents and a unisex fit, it's practical, a little bit sporty a tiny bit granola, and oh-so-comfortable.
L.L. Bean Trail Model Rain Jacket (women's): was $99 now $79
L.L. Bean's best-selling rain jacket isn't discounted too often, and even at $99, it represents one heck of a bargain. To keep you nice and dry, the Trail Model boasts 2.5 layers of waterproofing, taped seams, an adjustable hood, zippered hand pockets and an elastic hem and cuffs.
Looking for more great savings on trendy apparel? Backcountry also has a huge sale with tons of deals on The North Face and Marmot gear. Need fresh kicks? Take 25% off our favorite Hoka running shoes or check out Amazon's giant sneaker sale with deals on Adidas, Asics, Pumas and more. Finally, REI has impressive savings on Patagonia fleeces and jackets.
Dan Bracaglia covers fitness and consumer technology with an emphasis on wearables for Tom's Guide. Based in the US Pacific Northwest, Dan is an avid outdoor adventurer who dabbles in everything from kayaking to snowboarding, but he most enjoys exploring the cities and mountains with his small pup, Belvedere. Dan is currently training to climb some of Washington State's tallest peaks. He's also a big photography nerd.