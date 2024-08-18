Massive Hoka sale knocks 25% off our favorite trail running shoes — 7 deals I’d shop now from $59

Summer may be winding down, but there's still plenty of time to hit the trails before the temperatures start dropping. And if you're looking for new high-quality hiking or running shoes, Hoka offers some of the most comfortable and colorful options out there. If you've been wanting to if the brand lives up to the hype, now's a good time to try a pair, as we spotted seven styles freshly marked down at Hoka.

Hoka's current sale is knocking up to 25% off some of their best-selling shoes, with deals starting at just $59. Hoka's super-cushiony interiors balanced with breathable and supportive designs make them a popular pick for runners. No matter what your choice of exercise, be it walking, running, or hiking, there's a comfortable, vibrant Hoka shoe that'll match your aesthetic and needs.

Whether you've shopped at Hoka for years or just want to see what all the fuss is about, now is the perfect time to shop the Hoka collection. Here are 7 deals that I would run, not walk, to before they're gone.

Best Hoka Deals

Crescendo MD (All Gender): was $80 now $59 @ Hoka

If you're just starting your track journey, this beginner-friendly shoe is a great investment. Equipped with a 6-pin spike plate, comfortable midsole foam, and a single-layer mesh upper, you'll have a speedy competitive edge to help you get off on the right foot.

Torrent 3 (Men's): was $130 now $103 @ Hoka

If you're looking for a lightweight, high-performance trail running shoe, look no further than the Torrent 3. Its Profly midsole construction is designed for more forgiving landings and propulsive toe-offs, while the updated outsole delivers an improved grip on uneven terrain. You can grab them in a variety of other colors, as well.

Cielo X 2 MD (All Gender): was $160 now $119 @ Hoka

This shoe is perfect for those who already know they love competitive running and want to up their game. With a freshly designed upper and a stiffer spike plate, these lightweight running shoes are ideal for middle-distance racing between 800m and 3K.

Speedgoat 5 Mid GTX (Women's): was $180 now $143 @ Hoka

Like Hoka's Speedgoat Trail Running shoes, the Mid GTX Hiking Boot by the same name prioritizes comfort and traction but also moisture resistance — the upper and mid are built with the same GORE-TEX membrane to keep water and mud out. A thick sole provides plenty of cushioning, while traction lugs on the bottom ensure a no-slip grip, even when climbing up wet rocks.

Kaha 2 Low GTX (Women's): was $220 now $164 @ Hoka

This hiking shoe has a fantastic weight-to-cushion ratio equipped with a Hubble heel to reduce impact. It delivers durability, support and peak performance. The shoe is selling out fast, so be sure to sift through the colors to find the best deal in your size.

Kaha 2 GTX (Women’s): was $240 now $179 @ Hoka

For a more advanced hiking shoe from Hoka, look no further than the Kaha 2 GTX. It's equipped with a Hubble heel to reduce impact, increased ground contact for extra traction, and a plush, dual-density midsole for comfort on long trails.