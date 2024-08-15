Huge Patagonia sale at REI — 7 fleece and jacket deals starting at $63

It's the most wonderful time of the year. No, not Christmas — sweater weather! If you're like us, you can't wait for crisp fall days that require you to sport a warm sweater, fleece or hoodie. And although it may be a bit premature seeing that it is still August, we believe it's never too early to stock up on cozy essentials.

In fact, REI is currently offering up to 50% off Patagonia apparel right now. We're talking fluffy fleeces, warm sweaters and weatherproof jackets all on sale starting at just $63. So if you're in the market for a little (early) sweater weather treat, I recommend taking a look below at my 7 favorite styles from REI's Patagonia sale.

Patagonia deals

Patagonia Microdini Half-Zip Pullover (Men's): was $129 now $63 @ REI

Weighing in as the cheapest on our list, this half-zip pullover features Patagonia's iconic, fluffy fleece. Ideal for casual wear, quick outdoor excursions or to hang in comfortably at home, the lightweight fleece pullover will keep you warm and toasty no matter the season.

Patagonia Houdini Jacket (Women's): was $109 now $64 @ REI

The elements have nothing on this ultra-lightweight, wind and weather-resistant Patagonia jacket that comes highly recommended. This outer layer packs down small enough to fit in a back pocket yet offers ample warmth and protection. It's also super stylish. The 40% off deal is only for the Coho Coral color, but there are also additional colors on sale for $75.

Patagonia Better Sweater® 1/4-Zip Fleece (Men's): was $139 now $96 @ REI

Looking for something easy to throw on in cooler weather? This 1/4 zip pullover is a wardrobe staple, whether you're walking the dog or taking a weekend hike with friends. We also love the stand-up collar to keep your neck cozy. The half zip comes in a variety of different colors and patterns, however only a few of them will get you the full discount.

Patagonia Retro-X Fleece Jacket (Women's): was $229 now $113 @ REI

I'm loving this old-school-style Patagonia fleece so much, I might just add it to my cart! The heavyweight jacket offers a cozy and relaxed fit, perfect for throwing on or layering. For added comfort, the inside has a brushed, moisture-wicking liner — the outside, of course, is a thick, plush fleece. Three zippered pockets can be found on the front.

Patagonia Box Quilted Pullover (Men): was $229 now $113 @ REI

Super stylish and ultra comfortable, this versatile pullover will bring you from cool summer nights right into crisp fall days. It's windproof, water-repellant and its box quilting design creates effective heat trapping to keep you nice and warm.

Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's): was $269 now $133 @ REI

Keep warm on chilly days and evenings with this women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation. It comes in several other colors that are also on sale.