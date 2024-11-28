I do all my hiking in the Patagonia Nano Puff jacket — and it's now on sale for 50% off at REI this Black Friday

The best Black Friday REI deals are slashing the cost of popular winter apparel, like my favorite Patagonia jacket, the Nano Puff.

The Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket is now just $118 at REI during the Black Friday sales. It's incredibly lightweight. So lightweight, in fact, that I can stash it in a day bag when I'm away hiking or in a small holdall when I teach outdoor fitness classes during winter.

Most importantly, it's weather-resistant, so just about any outdoor trip I want to take, whether that's walking my dog, heading to Snowdon for a weekend, or simply getting outside to teach boot camps, I can rely on the Nano Puff to get me through unscathed.

For a limited time, you can slash 50% off the jacket, down from $239.

Sam Hopes Personal trainer, senior fitness writer Sam is a personal trainer who specializes in outdoor bootcamp group fitness classes and mobility sessions. When she's not coaching, she loves getting out into nature for dog walks with her Rottipoo Daisy, hiking, running and training in her local CrossFit gym. Sam recently hiked Snowdon and also took a trip to the Swiss Alps with apparel brand Columbia in 2023.

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket: was $239 now $118 at REI.com This deal is on the men's Patagonia Nano Puff but I actually wear the men's model and prefer it, so don't worry if you can't get the women's version in the sale right now. It provides deceiving amounts of warmth, only weighs 11.9 ounces and stores easily away in the zippered chest pocket. I swear by this jacket if you love the outdoors as much as I do.

When you go out hiking or on any outdoor trip that requires kit, you learn pretty darn quickly when you've over-packed. Thankfully, a few pieces of well-chosen lightweight and insulated outerwear can be a savior. The Patagonia Nano Puff is one of these pieces.

It's so lightweight and storable that it has become my Snowdon staple, and has made tons of trips with me since, each time remaining my ever-faithful companion.

Patagonia is a leading outdoor apparel brand, and as such, its reliable and extremely well-made clothes come with a hefty price tag. That's why the Black Friday sales are a fantastic opportunity to save some dollars. It's a whopping 50% off at REI.

Sadly, I haven't yet seen the women's model go on sale, but there's no reason you can't pick up the men's if you can find a size that fits. There's also a limitation on the colors you can choose, but at 50% off, I still believe this is a steal. Besides, with colorways like "Subtidal Blue" and "Burnished Red," who can resist a pop of color?

Of course, these Patagonia Nano Puff jackets sell super fast and become discontinued quickly, too. I would make a move fast before the stock goes completely, which I anticipate will happen before Black Friday sales even hit.