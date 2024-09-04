Hurry! My favorite Patagonia jacket ever is on sale for 30% off via REI

There is no piece of outerwear in my closet that gets put to more use than my trusty Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket.

This lightweight, weather-resistant, synthetic puffer joins me on snowboarding adventures in Canada's Coastal Mountains, hiking excursions in the U.S. Cascades, late-night bike rides through Seattle's dynamic and picturesque neighborhoods, epic road trips to visit friends, long and short-haul flights, early morning walks with my pup and overnight campouts under the stars.

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket: was $239 now $166 @ REI

This deal is on the men's version of the Patagonia Nano Puff but you can also save on the women's model, too. In addition to providing exceptional warmth, despite weighing just 11.9 ounces, the Nano Puff can be compressed and stored inside the inner zippered chest pocket. In this form, it takes up little space, while also conveniently functioning as a lovely little travel pillow.

As a result, it's sustained a fair share of wear and tear over the years, from rips and abrasions to holes caused by close encounters with campfire flames, and in one instance, a molten marshmallow.

I even took a nasty fall off my bike while wearing the Nano Puff, the result of rain-slicked cement, a sharp turn and a little too much speed. The jacket shredded like finely grated parmesan where it made contact as I slid across the ground; fortunately, my skin did not.

In each of these instances, I was able to have my go-to garment mended through Patagonia, free of charge, a fact that allows me to worry less and enjoy life more. Ten years on, the Patagonia Nano Puff remains the Iron Man of my closet, ready to put in the effort whenever called upon, keeping me warm, dry and incredibly cozy.

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia)

There is one downside to this puffer, though. It's outrageously pricey and rarely on sale... except, right now. You can score my all-time favorite synthetic insulated jacket for 30% off via REI. That savings knocks the price from $239 down to $166. Best of all, there's a wide selection of discounted colors and sizes to choose from.

Not that I need another Nano Puff, but the Conifer Green option is mighty easy on the eyes. Of course, these jackets are bound to sell out faster than a speed hiker in electric pants, so don't dilly-dally.

Or, for my winter sports enthusiasts, treat this deal like first chair on a powder day. Just as there are 'no friends' when fresh tracks are to be made, to the victor go the spoils when the Patagonia Nano Puffs go on sale.