Ditch the gym — you only need a pair of dumbbells and these 5 moves to build full-body strength
No gym, just you and a pair of dumbbells
There's a common misconception that the gym is where real strength and muscle is built but, really, you don't need to be in a gym to make strength gains. All you need is some dumbbells and a good bank of exercises so that you can engage and build muscle all over your body.
This five move full-body workout from trainer Lisa Lanceford is a perfect place to start and all you need is a pair of the best adjustable dumbbells, or any standard pair of dumbbells that you can lift with confidence across a variety of exercises.
The structure of the routine is pretty straightforward. You will perform each exercise for 8-10 reps and complete 3-4 sets of each. Make sure to add in rest periods between each move so that your muscles don't tire out and leave you unable to complete the full routine.
Watch Lisa Lanceford's full-body dumbbell workout
- Dumbbell squat 8-10 reps, 3-4 sets
- Tricep push ups 8-10 reps, 3-4 sets
- Goblet squat 8-10 reps, 3-4 sets
- Bent over piston row 16-20 reps, 3-4 sets
- Dumbbell extended arm sit up 8-10 reps, 3-4 sets
This workout trains the lower body (quads, hamstrings, glutes), upper body (triceps, back, shoulders), and core (abs, stabilizers) through a mix of compound and isolation movements.
To get the most out of completing Lanceford's routine, really focus on perfecting your form as you work through the reps and sets. You should also consider spending time under tension during each exercise.
This means slowing down an exercise and extending the time you are working your muscles during the move. The process increases muscle stress and promotes growth, strength, and endurance in the targeted areas.
No matter where you're at in your strength-building journey, Lanceford’s workout caters to all fitness levels and can be adjusted to match your abilities. Beginners can modify the routine by lowering the number of reps, starting with 6-8 instead of 8-10, or increasing rest periods between exercises to recover.
For those seeking a greater challenge, try increasing the weights as you progress through the sets. This technique, known as progressive overload, is an effective way to prevent plateaus and promote muscle growth (hypertrophy).
