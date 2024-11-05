Act fast! Get the Oura Ring 3 for $100 off in this early Black Friday deal

Last month, the Oura Ring 4 launched with improved battery life, more accurate tracking and a new design. The good news for the Oura Ring 3 is that it's getting nearly all the same features as the Oura Ring 4, and you can get one on sale right now.

Buying one of the best smart rings is an investment, and if you've had one on your wishlist for a while now, then you won't want to miss out on this Oura Ring 3 deal, which is on sale for $100 off right now at Amazon with this early Black Friday deal.

As an FYI, Oura doesn't plan on continuing the Oura Ring 3, so when the stock is gone, the third-generation ring will no longer be available. So, now's your best time to pick one up. The best deal we have spotted is on the Horizon style, but we've also spotted a $50 discount on the Heritage design (the flat-topped ring), which won't feature in the Oura Ring 4 designs.

The sale prices vary between colors and between the Horizon and Heritage editions of the Oura Ring 3, but we'll direct you to the best prices below.

Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon

The Oura Ring 3, released in 2021, remains one of the top smart rings for health-conscious users. With up to a week of battery life, it tracks sleep, heart rate, and activity to provide a daily Readiness Score and empower users with tips to enhance recovery and well-being.

The Oura Ring 3 and the Oura Ring 4 depend on users pairing the ring with the Oura app, which costs $5.99/month. The app recently received a significant update and is available to both Ring 3 and Ring 4 owners. The update simplifies tracking health trends with three organized tabs—Today, My Health, and Vitals—and introduces Automatic Activity Detection, Fertility Insights, and Daytime Stress monitoring for deeper health and wellness insights.

We put the Oura Ring 4 head-to-head with the Oura Ring 3 and found the most notable difference between the two models: the Ring 4 has a slightly sleeker design and includes more accurate sensors. However, based on our testing, we can highly recommend the Oura Ring 3. After all, it was this ring that knew our fitness editor was pregnant before she did and helped another member of our team detect a potential sleep disorder.

Oura Ring Gen 3 Heritage: was $399 now $349

The Heritage style is nearly identical to what the Horizon style offers, but it features a flat-top design, and its original retail price is lower. It's down to personal preference in your style, but both help you tap into your health, wellness and recovery status.



A final thing shoppers might like to know: we found the Oura Ring 3's battery life to be around four to five days, slightly less than the seven days Oura suggests. The new Oura Ring 4, priced at $349, is advertised to last eight days, which we estimate might translate to about five to six days in real-world use. If you're interested in the latest design, you can check out the fourth generation here.

