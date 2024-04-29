Ford's hands-free driving technology reportedly linked to three highway deaths

News
By Dave LeClair
published

Accidents are under investigation

ford mustang mach e in red in a parking lot
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the U.S. is investigating Ford's hands-free BlueCruise driver assistance technology, and its possible involvement in two crashes, which killed three people. BlueCruise is available in the Mustang Mach-E and  the F-150 Lightning, though the trucks haven't been involved in any hands-free accidents as of this writing.

The NHTSA filing, spotted by PCMag, was submitted last week. In both cases, the Ford car was traveling and crashed into a stopped vehicle in traveling lanes. The filing from the NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) says that BlueCruise driver assistance technology was active "immediately prior" to the wrecks. The technology is designed to allow the car to use cameras and radar-sensing equipment on the vehicles to enable drivers to take their hands off the wheel while in motion.

In total, there are approximately 130,000 Ford vehicles with BlueCruise on the road. If the NHTSA and Ford were to issue a recall, it would have wide-reaching implications. It won't be as complex for Ford to fix if it can be fixed with a software update, like Tesla's autopilot issues. If the fix requires owners to bring their vehicles into a Ford shop, like what's happening with the CyberTruck, it will be a much more complex process.

PCMag contacted Ford for comment and was told, "We are working with NHTSA to support its investigation." The Ford representative didn't elaborate on whether a recall is in the works or if these are isolated incidents. 

When using BlueCruise or any of the other hands-free driving technologies on the market, automakers advise drivers to remain alert and focused on the road in case an unexpected event occurs. Ford's technology is supposed to alert drivers if they need to take control. With these specific incidents, it's not known whether the drivers were paying attention or if they were alerted before the crash took place. Presumably, that's part of what the NHTSA is investigating.

It seems we're still a long way away from self-driving cars taking over the road. Sure, hands-free driving and Tesla's autopilot have come a long way in a short time, but there appears to be a lot more work required.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 239 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Black)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Black...
Mint Mobile
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
2
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and...
Amazon
$999.99
View
Deal ends Mon, May 6, 2024
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
3
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
4
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
Verizon Wireless
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
5
Google Pixel 8 Pro 128 GB in...
Visible
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
6
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
7
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Walmart
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
8
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB...
Samsung
$1,299.99
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
9
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB...
Apple
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
10
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max...
Straight Talk
View
Load more deals
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.