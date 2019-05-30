Xbox Game Pass for PC: Everything We Know So Far

Slightly ahead of E3, Microsoft announced that it's bringing the Xbox Game Pass, its Netflix-style games subscription service, to Windows 10, which has been dubbed Xbox Game Pass for PC.

In a blog post, Phil Spencer explained how Microsoft wants to take steps "to contribute to the thriving PC gaming ecosystem."



Here's everything we know so far.

Xbox Game Pass for PC

In his blog post, Spencer writes "We designed a service specifically for the needs of PC gamers and PC game developers. It’s called Xbox Game Pass, just like the original, but it’s a new experience that we are building together with the PC community."



This new Xbox Game Pass will give players access to a library of over 100 PC games. A few developers and publishers that will be featured in the Xbox Game Pass for PC are Bethesda, Deep Silver, Devolver Digital, Paradox Interactive and SEGA.



Spencer also assures that the same policies upheld on Xbox will be on PC, where Xbox Game Studios' titles launched on Xbox Game Pass the same day as they are released. That includes new titles from Obsidian and inXile. Not only that, but Xbox is working with over 75 developers and publishers on this project to deliver content to PC.



Of course, Xbox Game Pass for PC will also receive discounts on games in the Microsoft Store. You'll get up to 20% off on games and up to 10% off on DLC and add-ons.

How much will Xbox Game Pass for PC Cost?

It's not exactly clear if Xbox Game Pass for PC and just regular old Xbox Game Pass are separate subscriptions or not.



Currently, Xbox Game Pass costs $9.99 a month, so if the Xbox Game Pass for PC is separate, we imagine it'd cost the same amount. Or better yet, Xbox Game Pass for PC will be included in the cost of the original. That's best case scenario.

Xbox Game Pass for PC release date: when is it coming out?

Spencer has yet to spill the details on when we'll be able to access Xbox Game Pass for PC, but we'll certainly hear more at Xbox's conference at E3, which takes place on Sunday, June 9.

More titles coming to Steam

Spencer also mentioned that "our intent is to make our Xbox Game Studios PC games available in multiple stores." Therefore, Xbox will be adding more than 20 Xbox Game Studios titles on Steam.



Microsoft hinted at this initiative when the company announced that Halo: The Master Chief Collection would be coming to Steam and the Microsoft Store on Windows later in the year.



Further titles that will be ported in the same method are Gears 5 and Age of Empires I, II and III: Definitive Editions.

Win32 Support on Windows 10

The blog post revealed that Microsoft will also be supporting native Win32 games on the Microsoft Store. "We recognize that Win32 is the app format that game developers love to use and gamers love to play," Spencer wrote. So, ideally this will allow even more developers to add their games to Xbox Game Pass's library.



Microsoft will reveal more at its Xbox E3 2019 conference, so stay tuned on Sunday, June 9.



