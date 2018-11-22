Walmart Black Friday Smart Home Sale: Google Home Mini for $25

Updated Nov. 22 at 5:48 p.m. ET with details about Walmart's Black Friday sale on Google devices.

Walmart is slashing prices on Google smart home gadgets for Black Friday, including a Google Home Hub for $99 and a Google Home Mini for $25 (or a 2-pack for $50).

These are some of the lowest prices we've seen on Google's smart home gear. Back in September, Walmart put the Home Mini on sale for $39 — now it's $14 cheaper. A 2-pack of Home Minis is also cheaper than in the past with a $28 discount.



Here are Walmart's other noteworthy Google deals:

Google Home and Home Hub have been on sale in the past, and are worthy alternatives to Amazon's Echo and Echo Show if you prefer Google Assistant to Alexa.