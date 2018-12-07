The First Official Look at the New Samsung Galaxy A8S

(Image credit: Samsung/TENAA)

This is the new Samsung Galaxy A8S. It’s an official image filed with China’s governmental telecommunication TENNA, which I’ve enhanced so you can clearly see the camera punchole on the phone’s Infinity-O display.

The enhanced images — which are originally too dark to see the hole clearly — show a punch hole in the upper left corner that is very similar to some of the previously leaked renders. The good news is that it doesn’t seem that big.

(Image credit: Samsung/TENNA)

The 2019 edition of the Samsung Galaxy A8 uses the company’s Infinity-O screen, made with a technology called HIAA (Hole in Active Area) that will be exclusive to the Korean company’s phones for a while.

(Image credit: Samsung/TENNA)



The phone — which is rumored to have quite a number of flagship features to compete head to head against the likes of the Pocophone F1 — will reportedly have a 3.5-mm stereo jack port. Measuring 158.4 x 75 x 7.4 millimeters according to the TENNA listing, it will enclose a 3,300 mAh battery just like the A7.



(Image credit: Samsung/TENNA)

On the back there’s a fingerprint reader and a ring around the central camera, but we don’t know what it is. Perhaps a tiny flash of some short? The Smart Glow feature in the Galaxy J2? We will discover it on December 10, when the A8S is expected to debut at $450.

MORE: Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumors: Release Date, Specs, and More