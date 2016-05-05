How to Report Bullying and Abuse on YouTube

YouTube brought online video into the spotlight. With just a quick search, you can watch movie trailers, learn to fix your kitchen sink, listen to music or tune in to someone’s personal video blog. Never has so much video been so widely available.

(Image credit: www.BillionPhotos.com / Shutterstock.com)

But when anyone can upload video, people can use it to say whatever they want and make it public — even if it's bullying or harassment. Luckily, YouTube’s tools to report bad behavior, whether it's an abusive video or comment, are easy to access at the bottom of every video.



When dealing with cyber bullying or harassment, teens should notify an adult, parent or guardian whom they trust; if necessary, notify local law enforcement.



Here’s how to report cyber bullying and harassment on YouTube:

Report a Video

1. Click the “⚫⚫⚫ More” option next to the Share button underneath the name of the video's creator.

2. Select Report from the drop-down menu.

3. Choose “Hateful or abusive content” from the list of issues.

4. Pick bullying from the drop-down menu.

5. Add details, including the time in the video when the bullying occurs and any extra relevant information.

6. Click submit. You’ll get a confirmation.

1. Click the three vertical dots by the comment and select "Report spam or abuse."



2. Choose "Harassment or bullying" and "This is harassing me."

3. Confirm that you want to report the user.

If online abuse is causing you to have suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.