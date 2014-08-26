Pokemon Unveils Pokken Tournament Fighting Game

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

The developers of the Pokémon videogames today (Aug. 26) announced a new, very different game for the franchise. Pokkén Tournament will be a Pokémon-themed fighting game in the style of Tekken or Soulcalibur, letting gamers play directly as Pokémon to compete with one another.

But hold your Ponytas, non-Japanese Pokémon fans — Pokkén Tournament is currently slated to be released next year only to Japanese arcades, with no word of a home console version or a release for other parts of the world.

Pokkén Tournament will be developed by Bandai Namco, the publisher of the Tekken series of fighting video games, in partnership with the Pokémon Company, the owners of the Pokémon franchise.

The pre-recorded announcement was made this morning on the Japanese video-streaming service Niconico, and shows the CEO of the Pokémon Company and producers from the fighting games Tekken and Soulcalibur (both produced by Namco) gathering to discuss the game.

Included was a glimpse of Pokkén Tournament gameplay, featuring a Lucario and a Machamp fighting each other in a style reminiscent of Tekken combat.

The announcement trailer is now viewable on the Pokémon Company's Japanese website.

