25 Best Kid-Friendly Games

Superhypercube

A deceptively challenging yet addictive puzzle game, Superhypercube makes the most out of the Playstation VR’s capabilities. Your job is to figure out a way to fit a cluster of cubes through a hole in the wall. Sounds simple, right? Well, as more cubes are added, you’ll have to rotate the cluster to make sure it can properly fit through the hole. You can use the VR to look past the figure to see the shape of the hole for a better chance of getting the figure through. The game’s high replay value and overall cleverness makes it a must have for you household.