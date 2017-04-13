7 NES Classic Edition Alternatives You Can Buy Today

The NES Classic Edition is a wonderfully nostalgic piece of hardware that's been impossible to find since it launched in late 2016. Now that it's been officially discontinued, finding one is about to become even harder.

Fortunately, the NES Classic isn't the only way to get your retro gaming fix. There are quite a few alternatives out there, and a handful of them are well worth your money. These are our seven top picks for retro consoles you can buy today to relive the classics without paying an eBay scalper.