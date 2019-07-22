The Best Shopping Apps for Coupons, Price Comparisons and Deals

eBay (Android, iOS)

Another familiar name in ecommerce, eBay's mobile apps (Android, iOS) let you get in on the online auction action wherever you go. Users have everything they need to participate in the vibrant eBay marketplace, with search tools for their favorite products and sellers. The app also includes support for a number of coupons and deals, allowing you to find just what you want and place your bid. Notifications can alert you if you succeeded or if you've just been outbid. Besides finding and bidding on items, you can also put up your stuff on sale, with tools like a barcode scanner and QR code reader to help you get a listing set up in minutes.