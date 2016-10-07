9 Tips for Dominating Gears of War 4 Multiplayer

Mastering Movement

Without a doubt, having good movement is the most essential part of dominating at Gears multiplayer. One of the most important Gears techniques is the "wall bounce," in which you perform an evasion move the second you hit cover, or even a few seconds before.

For example, when running toward the edge of a piece of cover, you can press A once to cling to the wall, and then immediately press and hold A again once you hit the wall to bounce off of it and keep your momentum going. You can also cancel the animation of moving into cover by holding back or pressing A in a different direction, which can throw your opponents off. You have a myriad of ways to cancel in and out of cover, so you should spend as much time as possible practicing wall bounces in offline matches.

You should also take note of the new vaulting ability, which lets you quickly hop over cover by tapping B while running. Once you master these methods, you'll be speeding through each map like a beefy war-ninja.