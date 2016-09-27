The Best Fall 2016 TV Shows (and How to Watch Them Online)
With so many outlets for telling stories that play out best on the small screen, from cable networks to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, viewers have more choices in their TV fare than ever before. There are lots of new programs to try out this season, along with returning favorites that we've come to count on. This season, give these shows a shot.
Atlanta (Tuesdays, 10 PM, FX)
This seriocomedy series starring Donald Glover, whom you may remember from his Community days, follows two cousins in Atlanta working their way up in the title city's rap scene. Part coming-of-age story, part family drama and part comedy, Atlanta is getting rave early reviews.
Where to Watch: Amazon
FX's Atlanta Starring Donald Glover - Migos Trailer
Marvel's Luke Cage (Netflix)
If you're not tired of the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet, you'd better check out its newest Netflix installment. Starring Mike Colter as the title character, Luke Cage follows the story of a former convict who gains superhuman strength and unbreakable skin. Fans already know the hesitant hero from Harlem, as he first appeared in last year's Jessica Jones. The whole series will be available on Netflix on Sept. 30.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Marvel's Luke Cage
The Good Place (Thursdays, 8:30 PM, NBC)
She might be Miss Goody Two-Shoes in most other roles, but Kristen Bell is hilariously naughty in this NBC comedy series. It's about a woman who ends up in “the good place” after her death, but isn't so sure she's supposed to be there. The Good Place comes from part of the creative team behind The Office and Parks and Recreation, and also stars Ted Danson.
Where to Watch: NBC
THE GOOD PLACE - Official Trailer - NBC Fall Shows 2016
Queen Sugar (Wednesdays, 10 PM, OWN)
OWN's new drama comes from brilliant director Ava DuVernay. Queen Sugar tells the story of a family in Louisiana that struggles to keep itself and the plantation they maintain afloat. Every one of the 13 episodes is directed by a woman, and the show has an impressive cast and crew, featuring Retina Wesley in a lead role and Oprah Winfey as executive producer.
Where to Watch: Amazon
Queen Sugar Extended Trailer
American Horror Story (Wednesdays, 10 PM, FX)
The long-running FX series, now in its sixth season, premiered its latest installment on Sept. 14. Every season features a different theme, and this time around, Ryan Murphy and his team appear to be focusing on Roanoke, the lost early American colony. With actors like Sarah Paulson and Kathy Bates returning, it's worth tuning in to find out.
Where to Watch: Amazon
American Horror Story: Roanoke OFFICIAL PREVIEW | FX
This Is Us (Tuesdays, 10 PM, NBC)
For any former Parenthood viewers mourning the show's loss, This Is Us is the clear successor to that series. It's about four characters who share a birthday, and a weekly cry-fest is sure to ensue. Heartfelt stories and the work of actors like Milo Ventimiglia and recent Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown make this series worth a look and a chance.
Where to Watch: NBC
THIS IS US | Official Trailer
Empire (Wednesdays, 9 PM, Fox)
Empire is a music-business drama about a family at the head of a hip-hop company. The show features talent like Terrence Howard as the patriarch and company CEO, and Taraji P. Henson as as his fiery ex-wife who wields her power in other ways. The show's never pulled any punches before, and after the way the second season ended, that trend should continue.
Where to Watch: Fox
Season Premiere Tweet Recap | Season 3 Ep. 1 | EMPIRE
Speechless (Wednesdays, 8:30 PM, ABC)
This comedy series features Minnie Driver as the matriarch of a family that moves to a higher-income community with mixed results. Speechless also stars Micah Fowler as her teenaged son with cerebral palsy. Folwer's character explores the challenges a family with a special needs child encounters.
Where to Watch: ABC
Speechless - Official Trailer
Pitch (Thursdays, 9 PM, Fox)
Ginny Baker is the first female baseball player to participate in the major leagues — at least, she is in Pitch, a new drama. It's got something for everyone, with a focus on sports and plenty of storylines regarding race and gender issues. Kylie Bunbury is promising as the lead.
Where to Watch: Fox
Official Trailer | Season 1 | PITCH
Bob's Burgers (Sundays, 7:30 PM, Fox)
Returning on Sept. 25, this animated sitcom about a family that runs a hamburger restaurant is only getting better and better. The seventh season will still feature our favorite Belcher family, with voice talent including H. Jon Benjamin and Kristen Schaal. Whatever crazy storylines the writers put them through next are almost sure to entertain.
Where to Watch: Fox
Work Hard or Die Trying Girl
Conviction (Mondays, 10 PM, ABC)
At first glance, Conviction may seem like another run-of-the-mill procedural drama. However, this series has one key difference to set it apart: Agent Carter's Hayley Atwell. Conviction centers on a department made up of detectives, forensic experts, and lawyers, which investigates cases involving potentially wrongful convictions. Let's hope this show lasts a little longer than Agent Carter did. It premieres Oct. 3.
Where to Watch: ABC
Conviction - Official Trailer
The Flash (Tuesdays, 8 PM, CW)
The Flash returns to the CW on Oct. 4 to begin its third season. The network has carved out a niche for great comic-based series, and The Flash, starring Grant Gustin, has proven itself over the past two seasons to be a must-see superhero show. This season will also introduce Tom Felton of Harry Potter as a series regular, if you need another reason to tune in.
Where to Watch: CW
The Flash | Run Devil Run Extended Trailer | The CW
Timeless (Mondays, 10 PM, NBC)
A sci-fi drama premiering on Oct. 3, Timeless involves — what else? — time travel, with a criminal using a device to travel back in time and change history. A scientist assembles a team to stop the outlaw from changing important events. Abigail Spencer plays the protagonist, while Goran Visnjic takes on the role of the criminal. It sounds a little wacky, but promises to be a fun watch.
Where to Watch: NBC
TIMELESS | Official Trailer
Insecure (Sundays, 10:30 PM, HBO)
Another HBO series, Insecure is based partially on Issa Rae's webseries Awkward Black Girl. Rae also takes the starring role in this comedy series (co-created with Larry Wilmore) about a young African-American woman trying to work out what she wants in life. The show is sure to draw on contemporary racial issues with a humorous bent. It premieres Oct. 9.
Where to Watch: HBO Now/Go
No Time to Waste: Insecure Official Trailer
The Walking Dead (Sundays, 9 PM, AMC)
The Walking Dead isn't returning until Oct. 23, but as one of the biggest shows on TV, the folks over at AMC are likely not worried that a later premiere date will hurt its ratings. Based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman, this season will continue the stories of several characters surviving in a world invaded by zombies.
Where to Watch: Amazon
The Walking Dead: Season 7 Comic-Con 2016 Official Trailer