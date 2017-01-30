Best High-Tech Cars on the Road in 2017

With several automakers promising to deliver self-driving cars as early as 2020, car companies are pushing semiautonomous features more this year than ever before. More models can steer themselves down the road with active lane keeping, for example, and some cars not only park themselves but even help you find a parking spot.

Most of the technology is aimed at improving safety, but there's new competition in the electric-car space as well. And as always, there's plenty of tech designed to boost driving pleasure. Here are the current leaders in the high-tech road race.