Best Kindergarten Apps

Prepping for Kindergarten with Apps

Walking into a kindergarten classroom for the first time is a big step, and it can be a little scary — for both kids and parents. And to be honest, the biggest skills your child will need at the beginning of the school year — opening their own lunchboxes, putting on their own shoes, standing patiently in lines and learning that hands are for many things but hitting is never one of them — aren't the sorts of things they'll pick up from an iPhone or Android device. But apps can help your children develop some of the other soft skills they'll need, such as listening to instructions, cooperating with others and exercising self-control. Apps can also help kids master letters and numbers before they ever set foot in a classroom.

Here are 13 Android and iOS apps that can help your child prep for kindergarten by engaging their curiosity and creativity.