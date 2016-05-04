The Best Google Chromecast Apps

Hulu Plus (Android, iOS, desktop; subscription)

If you want to keep up with current TV favorites, Hulu Plus (Android, iOS) is the service for you. This subscription-based service gets new episodes of popular shows from ABC, Fox, NBC, Comedy Central, the BBC and more, often just a day after the episodes air. Whether you want to stay current on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., South Park or Family Guy on any device you choose, Hulu Plus provides a simple and affordable way to do it. You can also watch movies and original shows, like Deadbeat and A Day in the Life, and Chromecast lets you do it seamlessly through your mobile device, PC or TV.