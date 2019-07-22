Best Dating Apps

Bumble (Android; iOS)

Bumble (Android, iOS) aims to let you make new dates or friends in your area. With this app, the queen bee (any female) must make the first move after two people mutually connect and are part of each other’s hive. There’s not much time to waste — there’s just 24 hours to make some kind of contact or the connection disappears forever. For same-sex connections or friendships, either person has to make a move within 24 hours before that connection is gone, though you can get a 24-hour extension. Just looking to widen your circle of friends, as opposed to relationship? Bumble has a BFF feature for people who are not looking for dates and a separate section for making business contacts. The Bumble Boost upgrade, which ranges from $2.99 to $8.99, makes it easier and faster to meet or date people.

A recent update to Bumble added video and voice chat features that appear once you've made connections with people in Date, Bizz and BFF modes.