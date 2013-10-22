13 Scariest Video Games of All Time
Thrills and chills
October might have a monopoly on Halloween, but any time of the year is a good time to be scared. Fear is a primal part of the human condition, and video games are one of the most immersive ways to experience it.
Whether you're in the mood to jump out of your seat, experience pervasive dread about the dark side of human nature, or simply explore a good old-fashioned haunted house, there's probably a video game to suit your needs.
Alone in the Dark (1992) — MS-DOS
If you're looking for a classic haunted house story, "Alone in the Dark" has all the fundamentals. When Jeremy Hartwood, a renowned artist, commits suicide in his Louisiana mansion, it's up to a private investigator and his niece to piece together why. As it turns out, the house is plagued by ghosts, zombies, giant rats and other things that go bump in the night. Although the game is somewhat primitive by today's standards, it was one of the first horror games to embrace 3D graphics.
Doom (1993) – MS-DOS
One of the great-granddaddies of the horror genre, "Doom" is a classic first-person shooter that still mostly holds up today. You play as a space marine, sent to perform guard duty on Mars. When the compound's teleportation experiments go awry, it's up to you to stem the flow of demons with guns, chainsaws and whatever else can make them bleed. The game is violent and gory almost to the point of self-parody, but the frightening creatures would pave the way for the modern action/horror genre.
Resident Evil (1996) — PlayStation / Windows / Sega Saturn
"Resident Evil" wasn't the first survival-horror game, but it launched the genre into the mainstream. Although the game looked like a third-person action title and the protagonists wielded guns, a run-and-gun strategy that would work in other games was sure to get you killed instead. "Resident Evil" focused on conserving ammo, solving devious puzzles and exploring frightening environments. The game may not be as scary today as when it first launched, but zombies and slow-paced dread never go out of style.
Koudelka (1999) — PlayStation
Horror and Japanese role-playing games seldom go together. After all, it's hard to generate feelings of suspense or dread with calm, turn-based battles and characters who grow extremely powerful. "Koudelka" tried, and while the result is not perfect, it's one of the more unusual and intriguing role-playing games on the original PlayStation. A medium named Koudelka Iasant enters a remote Welsh abbey on Halloween, in the year 1898, and what ensues is a classic tale of gothic horror about demons, curses and Catholic guilt.
System Shock 2 (1999) — Windows
"System Shock 2" wears a lot of hats — first-person shooter, role-playing game, survival-horror — and wears them well. The protagonist must match wits with SHODAN, an evil AI who has commandeered a starship. To succeed, he will have to fight his way past infected crewmembers, hack into secrets best left forgotten, and deal with betrayal and murder that seem to follow in his wake. Although you can improve your skills, the game's tough enemies and limited resources keep the adventure tense and unforgiving.
Silent Hill 2 (2001) — PlayStation 2
The original "Silent Hill" was creepy, but ultimately let down by the original PlayStation's fairly limited processing power. "Silent Hill 2" was everything the first game wanted to be: eerie, foreboding and absolutely nerve-wracking. James Sunderland sets off to the perpetually foggy city of Silent Hill upon receiving a letter from his wife — who, coincidentally, has been dead for years. What ensues is a journey into the psyche of a profoundly disturbed individual as the town makes his worst fears become reality.
Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem (2002) — GameCube
"Eternal Darkness" cast the player as Alexandra Roivas, who discovers a grisly book that lets her experience horrors that happened in ancient Rome, medieval France and Renaissance Italy, among other historical periods. An in-game sanity meter would often play cruel tricks, such as pretending to crash the game or erase save files.
Dead Space (2008) — Xbox 360 / PlayStation 3 / Windows
"Dead Space" is arguably more of an action game than a true horror title, but if you want to experience terrifying enemies without having to run, hide or conserve ammo too much, it should fit the bill. You play as Isaac Clarke, an engineer aboard the spacefaring USS Ishimura. When spindly, subhuman creatures called necromorphs invade the ship, it's up to Isaac to take them apart, limb by limb. The game is chock-full of jump scares, even though it's hard to feel too threatened while wearing power armor.
Left 4 Dead (2008) — Xbox 360 / Windows / Mac
Horror games usually focus on a lone protagonist, but "Left 4 Dead" demonstrates that you don't have to be alone to be scared witless. "Left 4 Dead" casts you as one of four survivors in a zombie apocalypse. As you and three friends fight wave after wave of progressively tougher undead fiends, the computer will adapt to your behavior and spawn monsters, health and ammo accordingly. The enemies are grotesque, and running low on health or ammo at a crucial choke point can be terrifying in its own way.
Alan Wake (2010) — Xbox 360 / Windows
For horror fans weaned on Stephen King, nothing hits the spot quite like the "Alan Wake" series. When Alan Wake, a famous crime novelist, takes his wife for a retreat in the Pacific Northwest, things almost immediately take a turn for the weird. Soon, Alan is alone in the abandoned logging camps, back roads and wooded parks of Washington state with only a flashlight and a pistol to defend himself from shadowy fiends that seem to be the products of his own imagination.
Amnesia: The Dark Descent (2010) — Windows / Mac / Linux
In "Amnesia: The Dark Descent," your character can only wander around dark, spooky environments while solving simple environmental puzzles. If you stay in the dark for too long, your sanity will eventually start to dwindle, and you'll experience terrifying hallucinations. If you stay in the light for too long, you'll expose yourself to the monsters that haunt the darkness.
Slender: The Eight Pages (2012) — Windows / Mac
The premise of "Slender: The Eight Pages" is simple enough: Wander around a forest at nighttime and collect eight randomly scattered pages of a diary. You can use a flashlight to help you navigate, or jog from one location to another. The only hitch is that Slender Man, a horrific shadowy figure, will stalk, pursue and kill you, getting faster and faster as you gather more pages. The real kicker comes at the end: Even if you succeed in reconstructing the diary, Slender Man will still catch you. Now that's scary.
Outlast (2013) — Windows
Feeling helpless is one of the easiest ways to feel scared, and few games make the player feel as helpless as "Outlast." Intrepid journalist Miles Upshur sets out to investigate the ill-reputed Mount Massive Asylum, and soon finds himself surrounded by bloodthirsty, almost-inhuman inmates who won't let him leave alive. You can run, hide and use your video camera to light dark places (if you can find the game's scarce batteries), but forget about fighting back — you'll be lucky to just escape with your life.