13 Scariest Video Games of All Time

Thrills and chills

October might have a monopoly on Halloween, but any time of the year is a good time to be scared. Fear is a primal part of the human condition, and video games are one of the most immersive ways to experience it.

Whether you're in the mood to jump out of your seat, experience pervasive dread about the dark side of human nature, or simply explore a good old-fashioned haunted house, there's probably a video game to suit your needs.