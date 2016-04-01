PC-Cleaning Tools to Speed Your Computer

Krojam Cleaner

The longer you’ve been using your computer, the more junk, temporary files, log files, cookies, form histories and other junk that you probably don’t even know about is hiding. You could go through all of your browsers, your Recycle Bin, recent documents and every nook and cranny of your directory, or you could use Krojam Cleaner to scan for temporary and useless files that you no longer need. It’s not free — a single user license costs $8.90, but you can try before you buy by downloading a free trial. After you pay once, every update will be free, keeping your computer junk free for as long as it lives.

