The 13 Best Rockstar Games of All Time, Ranked

Few game studios are as iconic — or have as signature a style — as Rockstar Games. Barring some exceptions, Rockstar generally makes polished, unapologetically mature and remarkably cinematic experiences, from the irreverent open-world storytelling of Grand Theft Auto to the grim action of Manhunt and The Warriors.

And with Red Dead Redemption 2 finally out in the wild, the company's reputation for attention to detail and immersion has been solidified only further. To look back at this legacy, we've compiled our favorite Rockstar titles (yes, even Table Tennis), and ranked them all from worst to best.

Credit: Rockstar