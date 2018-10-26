6 Reasons You Should Skip the iPhone XS for iPhone XR

No need to overspend

With the new iPhone XR, Apple has brought some of the iPhone X's most loved features, from its full-screen design to Face ID and Portrait Mode-equipped cameras, down to an easier-to-stomach price.

No, at $749, the iPhone XR doesn't constitute a budget phone. However, it is markedly less expensive than the $999 iPhone XS and $1,099 XS Max. Despite the price difference, the XR bears many familiarities to those devices. And that means there are plenty of compelling reasons why you might be wise to skip Apple's most expensive handsets now that the super-capable iPhone XR has hit store shelves.

Update, Oct. 26:Apple's iPhone XR is available to buy now. Check out our full review of the iPhone XR and see the best iPhone XR deals to get the lowest price.