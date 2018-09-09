The 17 Best Franchise Comebacks in Gaming
The most satisfying sequels are often the ones you don't expect. Every franchise suffers through its doldrums, perhaps because of a string of disappointing releases or an extended period of dormancy. In either case, the following 17 games bucked tradition to revive our favorite marques in gaming. While some of these entries simply recaptured the glory of the originals we enjoyed so much, others completely changed the direction of their respective series, implementing ideas lifted from other genres and, in some cases, rival titles. Whatever path they chose to take to arrive there, these games represent the greatest comeback stories in the history of the medium.
Credit: Bethesda
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
After years of increasingly over-the-top action installments, Resident Evil 7 finally put the "horror" back in Capcom's beloved survival horror series. A bleak first-person adventure set in a dilapidated Louisiana farmhouse, Resident Evil 7 channels the exploration, puzzle solving and chilling tension of the original game, but from a brand-new perspective that's especially frightening in VR. It's the biggest reinvention of the franchise since 2005's Resident Evil 4 and establishes a new template for immersion and terror that we can't wait to see further explored in the upcoming Resident Evil 2 remake. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Capcom
Sonic Unleashed
After Sonic the Hedgehog 2006, faith in the Sonic brand was shaken. Could the Sonic Team develop a technically sound product devoid of interspecies romances, game-breaking glitches and a general sense of "It's no use"? The answer, as Sonic Unleashed showed us, was a resounding yes.
While divisive for its inclusion of the werehog — a character whose existence turned off a lot of people to the game — no one can deny that Sonic Unleashed was a gorgeous, technological tour de force that, for the most part, reinvigorated the brand with its bold presentation and revolutionary 3D boost gameplay. Sonic Unleashed took the boost formula to new heights and invented the mach-speed platforming experience we've all come to love in modern Sonic games. However, Unleashed didn't stop there. It gave us a globe-trotting adventure with a rich, fully realized story that took gamers all over the world, allowing players to tour beautifully reimagined versions of China, Italy, Indonesia and more as the blue hedgehog whipped past every major region on earth. To this day, we've yet to receive another adventure from Sega that's as grand or as glorious as Sonic Unleashed.— Robert Carnevale
Credit: Sega
Mega Man 9
Mega Man 8 came out in 1996, and the series "ended" with a whimper, not a bang. While the game looked gorgeous, the gameplay felt limp, and the cheesy cutscenes made the story beyond laughable. Fans had to wait 12 years for a balm, but their patience paid off. Mega Man 9 returned the series to its retro roots, with 8-bit-style graphics, a chiptune soundtrack and simple (but not easy) platforming that favored precision over reflex. The game does have a few concessions to modernity, though, including an item shop between stages and downloadable challenge levels. Mega Man 9 is also notable for having the first female Robot Master boss in the series: Splash Woman. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Capcom
Street Fighter IV
The mid 2000s were a dark time for fighting games. Major new releases were few and far between, and Capcom's cult favorite Street Fighter III series just wasn't catching on like its predecessors did. Then, Street Fighter IV came along and changed everything.
This 2008 brawler took the series back to basics, reviving the iconic cast of Street Fighter II while adding a few fresh faces, a more accessible combat system and a colorful 2.5D art style. SFIV not only put Street Fighter on the map again but also spurred a new golden age for fighting games with similarly successful reboots of such franchises as Mortal Kombat and Marvel vs. Capcom, while helping propel the genre from a niche hobby to a global esport. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Capcom
Tomb Raider (2013)
Back in 2006, Tomb Raider attempted its first reboot, with the pretty decent Tomb Raider: Legend. There was nothing wrong with Legend or its two sequels, but they were more of what fans expected: Lara Croft being a cool, experienced treasure hunter. Tomb Raider (2013) went back to the drawing board and presented a new take on Lara and her world. This time, she was a young archaeology student, just learning how to survive for the first time. Whether she was bandaging her wounds, setting up camp or taking a life, Lara's experience was harrowing and frightening — and on top of all that, there was still an ancient mystery to solve and a modern conspiracy to thwart. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Square Enix
Doom (2016)
Considering the (literal) development hell that Bethesda's Doom reboot went through, it's amazing that the game even came out — and a miracle that it became one of the best shooters of this generation. In the wake of 2004's meh Doom 3 and a tumultuous eight-year development cycle, Doom 2016 came out of the gate swinging as a brutally fast and fluid demon-slaying simulator that evoked the same visceral thrills as the original Doom, while propelling the series in exciting new directions. We can't wait to see where id Software takes things next with Doom Eternal. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Bethesda
Max Payne 3
Even though Max Payne 2 was an absolute masterwork of action/adventure film noir tribute, not that many people actually bought it. That was that, until nine years later, when Max Payne 3 came out. Ditching the hardboiled New York City setting, the action this time took place in the jungles, favelas and office buildings of Brazil, where Max — having hit rock bottom, even by his standards — wanted to put the pain of his previous adventures behind him once and for all. As in previous entries, the frenetic gunplay and ridiculously stylish bullet-time mechanics made Max Payne 3 into a compulsively playable shooter, complete with a story that ran the gamut from "ridiculously over the top" to "surprisingly affecting." — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Rockstar
Metroid Prime
If you asked Metroid fans back in 2002 if their ideal sequel to 1994's Super Metroid would be a first-person shooter, they would have probably exchanged some choice words with you. But against all odds, Metroid Prime — developed by Texas-based Retro Studios in collaboration with the legendary Nintendo EAD team led by Shigeru Miyamoto — emerged as a runaway success, putting players behind Samus Aran's visor for the very first time as she explored the corrupted planet Tallon IV. This was the 3D debut for the franchise, and the designers capitalized on that opportunity by cultivating a cinematic atmosphere of desolation and suspense with the GameCube's state-of-the-art hardware, along with an emotional soundtrack. Looking back on it today, Prime didn't just reimagine Metroid — it forged the new benchmark upon which all future entries in the franchise would be compared. — Adam Ismail
Credit: Nintendo
OutRun 2
Seventeen years after Yu Suzuki's arcade hit Out Run changed the scope of driving games forever, Sega gave one of its oldest and most beloved franchises a victory lap in the form of 2003's OutRun 2. Thematically, OutRun 2 follows its predecessor's simple premise. Your job is to traverse a map of branching pathways in the shortest possible time, while using your driving skills to earn the adoration of your girlfriend in the passenger's seat. Home-console ports would add races, objectives and extra modes, but at its core, Out Run is about going on leisurely drives in the greatest Ferraris ever built. Given that the sequel was made nearly two decades later, OutRun 2 boasts a much more engaging arcade physics model than the sprite-scaler original, centered around pulling off excessively long drifts to achieve the shortest possible time. It's a mechanic that's easy enough to initially pick up, but difficult to master — making it a perennial classic among competitive arcade racers. — Adam Ismail
Credit: Sega
Punch-Out!! (2009)
Nintendo's boxing classic didn't change much when it re-emerged on the Wii following a 15-year absence, but that's hardly a complaint. Next Level Games nailed the fundamentals that caused us to fall in love with Punch-Out!! all those years ago. It was still crucial to memorize the boxers' tells if you wanted to succeed, and the cel-shaded visuals preserved the spirit of the game's personality-packed predecessors. As a Wii title, the reboot fittingly offered a number of different control schemes: those who favored motion controls could use a Wii Remote and Nunchuk, while old-school fans simply turned the Remote sideways for an NES-style digital experience. The 2009 installment is still remembered fondly to this day (it's frequently mentioned in hopes of being remastered for the Switch), while Little Mac has since found a second family among the fighters of Super Smash Bros. — Adam Ismail
Credit: Nintendo
Red Dead Redemption
Nobody would have expected the sequel to 2004's solid-but-hardly-revelatory Red Dead Revolver to go down as one of the finest gaming narratives ever, but Rockstar San Diego pulled off the unthinkable with Red Dead Redemption six years later. Redemption is less of a direct follow-up to Revolver than it is a spiritual successor. It follows a new protagonist in the form of ex-outlaw John Marston and forgoes the original's late-1800s spaghetti western theme for a setting in 1911 — a period chosen because it marked the modernization of the Wild West. In Redemption, players assume the role of a man looking to put his checkered past behind him for the good of his family, while the slow, inevitable hand of progress destroys one of the most romanticized periods in American history. It was a far better comeback than the first installment deserved, and it's precisely why we're so jazzed about Red Dead Redemption 2, due out this fall. — Adam Ismail
Credit: Rockstar
God of War (2018)
While there's never been a bad God of War game, the series (until recently) peaked early on. Kratos' quest to enact vengeance on Ares was riveting; Kratos' subsequent demolition of the rest of the Olympian pantheon sometimes felt overwrought and convoluted. Rather than shy away from its histrionic past, though, God of War (2018) embraces it in a measured, sometimes even somber way. Years after his adventures in Greece, Kratos has settled down with a new family in Scandinavia. But when tragedy finds him even there, it's not clear how — or if — he can keep his Spartan rage suppressed forever. The intense action gameplay is just as brutal as before, but now there's some emotional weight behind it. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Sony
Deus Ex: Human Revolution
Both in choose-your-style gameplay and core thematic ethos, Deus Ex: Human Revolution brought the original Deus Ex's conspiracy-minded brand of video game back to the forefront in a huge way. Starring a (more) badass version of Robocop who could shoot explosive beads out of his biceps, HR gave us a protagonist who grumbled and growled about the Illuminati while uncovering the uglier side of humanity in a gripping, pulpy narrative wholly suited to the original Deus Ex. Couple that strong story foundation with the game's stylish gold-and-black color palette, eerie soundtrack, richly detailed cyberpunk world and multifaceted first-person shooter gameplay, and this was destined to be a series comeback from the moment it was conceived. Thanks to the success of Human Revolution, the comeback kept going with 2016's Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. — Robert Carnevale
Credit: Square Enix
Monster Hunter: World
Let's be honest, Monster Hunter was always good, and anyone who actually played it before Monster Hunter: World can attest to that. However, it was kind of a niche title, one that was mostly popular in Japan, especially due to its restriction to Nintendo platforms. The art was cheesy and the gameplay was a little too complicated, and clunky, to dive into without an obsessed friend dragging you along. Capcom changed all that, bringing one of the most newcomer-friendly(ish) games in the series to a worldwide audience through Xbox One, PS4 and PC. By completely revamping its graphics, tightening the gameplay, bringing a ton of new quality-of-life features and giving the audience an easily accessible online experience, World easily became the best-selling title in all of Capcom's history, with over 10 million copies shipped worldwide. — Rami Tabari
Credit: Capcom
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
The Prince of Persia series has been around since 1989, but its first 3D entry (Prince of Persia 3D, unsurprisingly) was not very good. In 2002, Ubisoft took a second crack at rendering the Prince in three dimensions and wound up with a hit on its hands. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is a tricky, rewarding platformer with just enough combat to keep things interesting. A spoiled Persian prince teams up with a captured Indian princess as they navigate their way through ancient catacombs, opulent palaces and forgotten ruins. Thanks to the titular Sands of Time, players could turn back the clock if they fell in combat or missed a jump, keeping frustration to a minimum. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Ubisoft
StarCraft II
There was never really any doubt that Blizzard was working on StarCraft II, but the company took its sweet time: 12 years. Granted, some dedicated, competitive players were still playing StarCraft: Brood War right up until the sequel came out, but StarCraft II revitalized campaign and competitive players alike. Picking up four years after the previous game ended, Terran rebel Jim Raynor, Zerg queen Sarah Kerrigan and Protoss assassin Zeratul all have their own designs on how to save — or conquer — the Koprulu sector, and seeing the story play out was immensely satisfying. Even bigger, though, was the multiplayer focus, which pitted the perfectly balanced Terran, Zerg and Protoss races against each other with even bigger units and more varied strategies. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Blizzard
Pac-Man Championship Edition
To be fair, Pac-Man never really went away — it just got re-released on every platform known to man, dressed up in slightly different guises each time. But 2007's Pac-Man Championship Edition introduced a few wrinkles to Pac-Man's timeless gameplay — not to mention some dazzling graphical flourishes — that updated the arcade classic in a fresh and meaningful way. In Championship Edition, consuming all the dots on one half of the maze forces an item to appear on the other half, which in turn rewrites the maze on the cleared portion. This, coupled with the newly introduced time limit and a pace that speeds up as you continue to play, added a dynamic and frantic nature to one of the most addictive games of all time. Championship Edition was also the perfect swan song for Pac-Man creator Toru Iwatani, who retired from game design after putting the finishing touches on this reimagining of his life's work. — Adam Ismail
Credit: Namco