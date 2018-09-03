The Best Games of PAX West 2018
Best in the west
PAX West is a convention for the fans. E3 is all about showing off for the press; Gamescom is all about seeing how many people you can pack into a convention center before it's literally impossible to move. But at PAX West, fans get to go hands-on with exciting new games for the first time, and the press get longer, meatier demos with a more relaxed pace. From indie darlings to AAA powerhouses, we got to experience the best of what PAX West 2018 had to offer. Whether you love zany puzzles, intense first-person shooters or intricate RPGs, there's something on the horizon with your tastes in mind.Credit: Kiko/PAX West
Anthem
Bioware's next game represents quite a departure from its standard single-player RPG fare. In Anthem, you'll join a team of Freelancers, who zip around lush, futuristic battlefields in flying exosuits, armed to the teeth with heavy weaponry. At PAX West, we learned that every player will still experience a unique story, though, thanks to the game's hub level: Fort Tarsus. As you recruit more characters for the fort, you'll be able to build up relationships with them, and they, in turn, will have their own effects on the hub. It’s a promising development for a game that wants to introduce a whole new audience to choice-driven RPGs.Credit: EA
Biomutant
Biomutant has been at a few shows now, and it's routinely one of the most unusual and entertaining things I've played at conventions. In the post-post-apocalypse, you take control of an anthropomorphic foxlike hero, who traverses a verdant, ruined open world in a quest to destroy five gargantuan bosses called World Eaters. The game's breezy tone and conversation narrator make it easy to pick up, but its deep combat system, which combines melee attacks and gun wushu, makes it hard to put down. Since we're not exactly hurting for open-world RPGs at the moment, it takes a lot to stand out – and Biomutant does.Credit: THQ Nordic
Devil May Cry 5
The Devil May Cry series has always delivered fast, frenetic action in an incredibly stylish package, and its fifth installment is no exception. PAX West was the first time that American audiences got to go hands-on with Devil May Cry 5, and if the demo is any indication, you'll want to invest in a good pair of headphones before it comes out. That's because the game handles music in an exceptionally creative way. As demon-hunter protagonist Nero increases his rank in battle, the music will improve, starting off with basic beats and working its way up to thrilling technopop melodies, complete with vibrant vocals.Credit: Capcom
Pathfinder: Kingmaker
While it’s carved out an enviable niche for itself in the world of tabletop RPGs, Pathfinder has never been available as a full-fledged video game before. Pathfinder: Kingmaker represents the fantasy ruleset’s first adaptation as a PC RPG, and all early indications suggest it’s going to be a good one. You create a hero in the high-fantasy realm of the River Kingdoms, then set out to build your own fiefdom from scratch. Along the way, you’ll recruit varied party members, fight off fearsome monsters and follow a complex story about political intrigue. Best of all, you’ll get to manage your kingdom as it develops, from its buildings to its inhabitants.Credit: Owlcat Games
Prey: Mooncrash
Prey is an intense, deliberate, sprawling first-person shooter with horror elements. Now suppose you had the same basic formula, but as a rogue-like. That’s Prey: Mooncrash in a nutshell. In this expansion pack, you take the role of an investigator who needs to find out the truth of what happened at a moonbase infested with mimics: aliens that can disguise themselves as any common object. Since you’re controlling five different characters in a simulation, they don’t really die — they just revert to the beginning of the sim, carrying all of the currency they collected along the way. It’s an adventure you’ll want (and have) to play again and again.Credit: Bethesda
Sparklite
Sparklite is the latest entry in the burgeoning “what if (insert classic game her) were a rogue-like?” genre. This time, the nostalgic title in question is The Legend of Zelda. In Sparklite, you’ll take control of an engineer named Ada, who traverses an ever-shifting landscape in search of a resource known as Sparklite. At first, a single hit will cause Ada to collapse, and return to a hub town where nothing works. But as she gathers resources, she can improve not only her own skills, but the town’s capabilities, too. The charming retro graphics and top-down exploration make this one easy to pick up and play.Credit: Merge Games
Torchlight Frontiers
Before Diablo III came out, Torchlight served a much-needed niche in the hack-and-slash PC RPG space. Torchlight 2 improved on the first game, and now, Torchlight Frontiers wants to open the experience up to a whole new audience. Whereas the first two Torchlight games were mostly single-player affairs, Torchlight Frontiers will be a persistent online RPG, where dozens or hundreds of players can interact and share the world. Individual dungeons are still private, which means you’ll still follow an adventure path by yourself or with your friends — but the shared overworld areas make the world feel even bigger and more connected than before.Credit: Perfect World
Trover Saves the Universe
Trover Saves the Universe is one of the funniest games I’ve played in a while, but considering its pedigree, that’s not surprising. Justin Roiland, co-creator of the oddball animated comedy Rick and Morty, decided to make a VR game, and wound up creating a new genre in the process. Tover Saves the Universe combines first-person puzzle-solving with third-person platforming and combat, and the weirdest thing is that the formula works, whether you play in VR or on a traditional flat screen. The real draw, though, is Roiland himself, voicing a variety of weird aliens as they ramble on and on in hilarious improved monologues about the game’s bonkers plot.Credit: Squanch Games
Untitled Goose Game
I have a soft spot for games that cast you as barnyard animals, then ask you to make as much mischief as you possibly can. Untitled Goose Game is the latest entry in that (admittedly very esoteric) genre, following an English goose that wants to ruin everyone’s day in the otherwise-quiet British countryside. By simply grabbing small items, dragging large items, running from locals and honking copiously, you’ll be able to complete a laundry list of annoyances, from stealing an entire picnic’s worth of food, to dumping valuable farming equipment into a pond. Untitled Goose Game is weird, funny and intuitive, and there’s even a little puzzle-solving and stealth involved.Credit: House House