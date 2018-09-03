The Best Games of PAX West 2018

Prey: Mooncrash

Prey is an intense, deliberate, sprawling first-person shooter with horror elements. Now suppose you had the same basic formula, but as a rogue-like. That’s Prey: Mooncrash in a nutshell. In this expansion pack, you take the role of an investigator who needs to find out the truth of what happened at a moonbase infested with mimics: aliens that can disguise themselves as any common object. Since you’re controlling five different characters in a simulation, they don’t really die — they just revert to the beginning of the sim, carrying all of the currency they collected along the way. It’s an adventure you’ll want (and have) to play again and again.Credit: Bethesda