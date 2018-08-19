The 16 Most Unconventional Video Game Characters Ever

The monkeys (Super Monkey Ball)

Super Monkey Ball has given me so many hours of joy that I never really stopped to question the premise of the franchise (including the titular monkeys-in-balls aspect). For example, how did Baby gain the power to travel into the past to help his future mother and father, MeeMee and AiAi, stop the evil scientist Dr. Bad Boon from marrying his mother and, in turn, erasing his entire existence? In an economy where Dole bananas function as currency, are there any other banana production companies, or is Dole basically the equivalent of the U.S. Treasury? And how many bananas does a couple need to afford a wedding ceremony?

Worryingly, there hasn't been a new core Super Monkey Ball since the PS Vita entry, Banana Blitz, back in 2012. And given that a new installment doesn't appear to be on the horizon, we may not get answers until it's too late, at which point Baby's molecules will be torn by an irreparable rift in time and space, perhaps taking every copy of Super Monkey Ball with them.

Credit: Sega