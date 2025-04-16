The Switch 2 may let you repair items in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom — but there's a catch

Nintendo is releasing Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom on Switch 2 with some notable upgrades. One of those upgrades is the Zelda Notes app, which is a valuable companion to the games. It sounds like a cool app, but one feature that could be tucked away in the app that you might not expect — the ability to repair equipment.

While Nintendo hasn't officially announced this, the discovery comes from YouTuber Zeltik (via IGN), who reported on the feature while watching the Nintendo Treehouse Live.

During the stream, you can see the Zelda Notes being used to roll a roulette wheel and redeem a random bonus in-game. One such bonus is called Equipment Repairs. There's also health recovery, a fireproof elixir, a hasty meal, stamina recovery, energy cell recharge, and others.

Those all sound useful, but repairing equipment sounds like a feature fans of these games have been looking for since Breath of the Wild first launched.

Hiding the feature behind an app and a roulette wheel is an interesting move, as it means the repairs will be rare, forcing players to choose which items to repair very carefully if they're lucky enough to get one.

Now there's always the possibility that Nintendo offers another way to get these Equipment Repair tokens — either in the game or through the Zelda Notes app.

Presumably, we'll learn more about how the feature works once Nintendo officially announces something. For now, the company has a much more significant announcement to worry about — letting us know when the console will be available for pre-order in the U.S.

