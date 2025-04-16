Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date for U.S. just tipped by leaker — here's when it could happen

The Nintendo Switch 2 is easily the most eagerly awaited console in years. And we just got some potentially good news.

Switch 2 pre-orders are already rolling along in the U.K. And we've also heard our first reported date for Canada pre-orders recently.

Now, reliable leaker billbil-kun has posted potential U.S. pre-order dates. Yes, dates, as they cited "conflicting data" leading to April 21 or April 30 as the Switch 2 pre-order start date in the U.S.

(Image credit: billbil-kun/BlueSky)

In the post, billbil-kun also said that accessories like the new Pro controller will be available for pre-order on April 30.

I would think Nintendo would want to launch the console and accessories for pre-order at the same time, which leads to me to think the console will launch on April 30.

Waiting on Switch 2 for US

The Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date for the U.S. was initially set for April 9, but Nintendo decided to postpone it indefinitely as the company needed to assess the impact of U.S. tariffs.

The person responsible for this leak, billbil-kun , just gave us a tentative pre-order date for Canada of April 23. So if this leaker is right, the U.S. Switch 2 pre-order date could be slightly before or after the date for Canada.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The pent-up demand is understandable. We were quite impressed with the new console in our Switch 2 hands-on. We like the larger, higher-refresh rate display, 4K support with the doc and more comfy Joy-Cons that attach magnetically.

The Switch 2 game lineup also looks pretty strong, especially the new Mario Kart World. And Nintendo is hosting a live stream for that game tomorrow at 9 am et.