Nintendo can’t stop trying to drain my wallet — amiibo becomes latest Switch 2 accessory to get a price hike

It seems as though everything is going up in price, especially if it’s being made by Nintendo. Not only are Nintendo Switch 2 games set to rise up to $80, accessories are going up in price too. Now, it looks like the cost of amiibo is going up by $10 each.

It’s not clear why this is the case, and whether it’s due to looming tariffs or something else. Regardless, with everything Nintendo has going on right now, it almost feels like the company is trying to empty out my wallet at every available opportunity.

Prices for amiibo first went up at GameStop last week, and now it looks like Walmart and BestBuy have followed suit This means that the newest amiibo are now $10 more expensive than you normally would have paid.

Street Fighter amiibo Luke, Jamie and Kimberley will now cost $39.88 each. Meanwhile, Zelda champions Riju, Sidon, Yunobo and Tulin are up to $29.88. All 7 figures are due to be released on June 5, alongside the Nintendo Switch 2.

Admittedly, I won’t be buying all of these amiibo, but it does suggest that these are the prices to expect going forward. I’m an absolute sucker for pointless little figures like amiibo, so the fact they’re going to be more expensive is not going to do my bank account any favors. Because you just know there will be a whole new wave of them once Switch 2 games get released.

It’s not just amiibo either

(Image credit: Walmart)

It’s worth reminding folks that various Switch 2 accessories also went up in price in the U.S. at around the same time, something that Nintendo already announced last week. Apparently, this is all due to “changes in market conditions."

Joy-Cons have gone up from $90 to $95, the Pro Controller rose from $80 to $85, and the Switch 2’s camera is $55 instead of $50. Also affected are the Switch 2 dock set, carrying case and screen protector, AC adapter and even the official carrying case.

Nintendo didn’t explicitly say tariffs, but it certainly feels like this is the case. Tariffs on imported goods are currently paused, which means prices are still scheduled to go up in just over 2 months time. The looming “semiconductor tariff," which affects devices like smartphones, may also impact the Switch 2 and its peripherals as well.

Fortunately, despite some tariff-induced delays, Switch 2 pre-orders are nearly back on track in the U.S. — and are scheduled to begin on April 24. Fortunately the price of the console is still unchanged, with the solo console costing $449 and the Mario Kart World bundle at $499.