The 10 Most Addicting Multiplayer Games

Civilization V

Leading a global superpower takes a lot of time and care, and, by golly, does playing Civilization V prove this. A single match can last anywhere between 8 and 100 hours (depending on game speed), and given the amount of matches you'll want to play, you might as well devote yourself to this title exclusively. Civilization V is not a game; it's a lifestyle. It's a world simulator where you can make Gandhi the most nuke-hungry warmonger in history, or turn George Washington into a raging communist. There are trillions of different choices to make in the game. You can even have randomized maps, so that no two versions of Earth are ever alike. The possibilities and potential playtime with Civ V are literally endless.

Credit: 2K