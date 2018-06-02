Every Fallout Game, Ranked

Fallout 3 (2008)

Fallout 3 marks the first time Bethesda took over developer duties from Interplay Entertainment. Early fan trepidation soon turned to universal acclaim as players became the latest Vault Dweller (aka The Lone Wanderer) and explored the expanse of the Capital Wasteland. I can't tell you how many hours I sank into this game, exploring every nook and cranny, recruiting every possible teammate and agonizing over every choice and stat allocation. The quest for your missing father soon transforms into a mission that will affect the future of everyone residing in the Capital Wasteland, super mutant and human alike. But my favorite part of Fallout 3 (aside from the music) are the morality choices the game makes you contend with. Should you try to integrate ghouls and humans? Do you kill a human mutated into a tree despite its worshippers' wishes? It's choices like these and the excellent DLC, like Point Lookout and Broken Steel, that make Fallout 3 the greatest entry in the series. — Sherri L. Smith

Credit: Bethesda